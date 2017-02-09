Maersk: Record US$1.9 Billion Loss

Shipping line Maersk Group has reported a net loss of US$1.9 billion for the past financial year, driven by difficult markets, rate cuts and tight competition.

“We delivered an underlying profit of US$711 million, in line with guidance but clearly unsatisfactory. The main driver of the underlying result was a loss in Maersk Line. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S reported a net loss for the year of US$1.9 billion impacted by impairments totaling US$2.7 billion in Maersk Drilling and Maersk Supply Service as a consequence of significant oversupply and reduced long-term demand expectations,” said Søren Skou, CEO of Maersk.

The firm reported “headwinds in all of our markets,” but expects profitability to return this year as a result of the “substantial” transformation of the operating structure with deep cost cutting initiatives.

For 2017 A.P. Moller – Maersk expects an underlying profit above 2016 of US$711 million with gross capital expenditure for 2017 expected to be US$5.5 billion to US$6.5 billion. The firm also notes that despite its losses it managed to gain market share last year putting it in a better position for growth than many competitors.

“The difficult business environment during the year enabled industry consolidation and a major container carrier went out of business, while Maersk Line continued its cost leadership strategy and gained significant market shares,” Skou added, referring to Hanjin.

Photo: Maersk reported one of the biggest losses in Danish corporate history. Credit: Maersk