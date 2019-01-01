Breakbulk Americas
Tandem Delivers Aqaba Aircraft Engines
Canada Introduces New Project Cargo Permits
McDermott Faces Bankruptcy Filing
Mammoet Completes ALE Acquisition
UF Logistics Moves Karachi Boiler
Saipem Scores US$1.7 Billion in Contracts
UFO Expands In Namibia
Bahri Signs Desalination Station Contract
Oversupply Threatens Base Chemicals Sector
Gruber Moves Luebeck Breakbulk
Anti-corruption Angel
Renewables Powering Moves
Thawing Potential
Calm at the Cold Front
Breakbulk NextGen – Carsten Wendt
Breakbulk NextGen – Luciano Vidal
Breakbulk NextGen – John Rapacki
Breakbulk NextGen – Ben Miller
Breakbulk NextGen – Samuel Holmes
Breakbulk NextGen – Steve Frank
Breakbulk NextGen – Kody S. Esser
Breakbulk NextGen – Andrew Dovie
Vestas to Supply Hòa Bình Development
WLC Moves Harrison Lake Transformer
FLS Delivers Ruwais Pipes
Logistics Plus Moves Convertor System
MGL Moves Sensitive Egyptian Shipment
Trump Signs Ex-Im Bank Reauthorization
GEL Ships Gangavaram Billets
Altius Delivers Rojo Power Equipment
Polaris Moves Mazatlan Construction Equipment
Gianti Transports Baju Transformers
Gruber Moves Woodworking Unit
Swire, Matson in NZ Vessel-Sharing Partnership
ICS Proposes Levy For Decarbonization Push
Birkeland Resigns at G2 Ocean
Freight Connection Moves Shekou Transformers
Biofuels' ‘Significant’ Role for Shipping
Delta Maritime Moves Baku Cargo
M-Star Moves Suriname Terminal Equipment
Toepfer: MPV Rates Fall In December
Schneider Moves Qatalum Transformer
Altius Completes YPF Phase 1
USMCA Agreement Promises Trade Boost
Nunner Moves Maltese Helicopters
ALE Installs Sines STS Crane
Connecticut Selects Vineyard For Offshore Project
Intercontinental Moves Trinidad Pipe Barge
Blue Water Moves Esbjerg Tanks
Boskalis Signs Pasay Reclamation Deal
Martin Bencher Expands In Turkey
Al Faris Moves Expo Steel
White Resigns As Baltimore Port Director
Global Chemicals Production Falls
UF Moves Rolled Alloy Steel Sheets
DoE Research Promises Taller Wind Towers
GPA Posts Record Total Tonnage
Ørsted Reshuffles Global Operations
GPLN Expands In Switzerland
Tschudi Moves Quingdao Boilers
Breakbulk NextGen – Noelle Burke
Breakbulk NextGen – Brett Berard
Breakbulk NextGen – Thomas Bek
Lumbering Under a Misconception
Muted Strengthening
Dealing with Different
Trans-Trading Moves Hamburg Turbines
McDermott, Chiyoda Complete Cameron Project
Intercontinental Ships Houston Barge Rig
Cargo Quid Pro Quo
Mammoet Creates Causeway Cantilever
Woodside Selects Bechtel For Pluto LNG
Cargo Consortia Supports Ocean Summit
Linde, Baowu Plan Hydrogen Infrastructure
BaShi Yuexin Delivers Scottish Brew Kit
C.H. Robinson Transports Kintyre Turbines
Saipem Secures Two Offshore Contracts
Cargo Handling Bodies Seek Collision Prevention
Cyber Security Transport Spend Grows
Kamor Moves Tel Aviv Rail Cars
CAB Points to Stable US Chemicals Demand
Bohnet Moves Haldensleben Tubes
Network Global Delivers Gemlik Crane
German LNG Terminal Completes EPC Shortlist
Beaumont Port Awarded BUILD Grant
Cautious Innovators
LOgiSTics in Space
Portmar Handles Soyo Floating Platform
Bourbon Scores Offshore Namibia Contract
Grand Arabia Moves Al Risha Solar Cargo
Tariffs Threaten US Chemicals Outlook
McDermott Secures Russian Cracker Deals
Megalift Transports Gas Turbines
Mercomar Transports Zarate Equipment
Petrofac Signs First Malaysian EPC Contract
Network Global Ships Tuzla Boiler
Bullocks Shifts Durban Mill Shells
Transmark Awards Canakkale Geothermal EPC
M-Star Moves Gas Silencers
Sigmai Delivers Demag Mobile Cranes
Northland, Shizen Launch Chibu Offshore JV
ENKI Delivers Khormala Roof Cranes
Mammoet Expands US Offshore Wind Focus
ADNOC Plans Major Fleet Expansion
C.A.T.T. Delivers Rades Drum
Portmar Moves Nacala Crane
Medgaz to Boost Algerian Exports
W.I.S. Transports Aden Power Equipment
AC Projects Moves Vestas Flanges
Toepfer Sees Sideways Trend In MPP Rates
Procam Supports Record Lift Irrigation Project
Antonov Delivers Parisian Drying Drums
Gianti Transports Atyrau Spool
NPCC Invests In Fleet Expansion
AGL Transports Precision Milling Machines
McDermott Signs Darwin Condensate Project
Zeamarine Appoints Khanbabi
Spliethoff Moves Haliade-X Blade
Ørsted Breaks Ground on Changhua Project
Barrus Delivers AGPP Equipment
Mammoet Awarded Texas Refinery Contract
SSE Seeks O&G Expertise For Seagreen
Szymankowo Marks Subsidy-Free Milestone
Middle East Driving Global O&G Activity
WSP Handles Mary River Shipment
Al Bader Delivers Singapore Cranes
Parisi Handles Yokohama Turbine Router
CPO Rebrands To Zeaborn Ship Management Tanker
Duluth Reports Record Wind Cargoes
Gateway Terminal Approved For FTZ
Compass Delivers Baffin Island Handler
Subsea 7 Awarded Ormen Lange Contract
NGL Delivers Baku Vehicles
ACC Calls for USTR to Reduce Trade Barriers
C.A.T.T. Moves Tunisian Transformer
Freight Traders Delivers Rural Compressor
Pekaes Opens Legnica terminal
Fluor to Develop Karachaganak Projects
TechnipFMC Names E&C Spinoff Technip Energies
AGL Delivers Dubai Pipes
SaCeMa Moves Kolkata Breakbulk
McDermott Completes Abkatun-A2 Platform
Lodestar, Swire Launch Breakbulk Service
City Union Moves Metal Factory Parts
IEA Predicts 15-fold Increase in Offshore Wind
Transgor Moves Bucharest Rock Crusher
Hareket Delivers Takhiatash Cargo
GCR Mongolia Installs Oyu Tolgoi Stage
Star Ships Qasim Cargo
C.H. Robinson Moves Kyrgyz Compressor Unit
Viking Moves Balıkesir Mining Equipment
McDermott Wins Amiral Complex Contract
ALS Delivers Esbjerg Rotorstacks
WSS UAE Moves Mumbai Cargo
Johan Sverdrup Startup a ‘Game-changer’
Rotterdam Posts Breakbulk Growth
GS Express Move Port Klang Skids
GAC Delivers Dammam Airfreight
Ørsted Completes Formosa Phase 2 Installation
Bahri Posts Strong Q3 Growth
Target Awarded Qatif EPC
AGL Handles Jebel Ali Drum
DAS Moves Pharma Cargo
Keppel Delivers Borr Jackup Rig
Megalift Completes Offshore Skid Loadout
Natco Transports Beverage Equipment
Equinor Reaches FID For Hywind Tampen
GSS Delivers Critical Houston Cargo
Logimar Transports St. Louis Cases
North America Refinery Spend to Grow
BV Shipping Moves Lomé Machinery
Barrus Delivers Ruza Equipment
TechnipFMC Scoops PetroVietnam Gas EPC
FGL Transports Subsea Structures
Antonov Delivers To Presidente Perón
Cycle Time Analysis Promises New Efficiencies
KGE Transports Galati Equipment
West Africa’s Labyrinth
The Waiting Game
Magnetic Attraction
Talent Contest
EXG Chairman Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Aramco IPO Faces Valuation Challenges
HiLOG Moves Twangiza Plant Machinery
Blue Water Loads Trawler Hulls
Solar Maintenance Market To Reach Record Levels
Logimar Transports Mining Equipment
Transocean Launches Hybrid Floating Drilling Unit
AGL Delivers Frederikshavn Engine
JFT Wins Rovuma LNG Project
STA Logistic Delivers Mozyr Tip
duegro Launches 4D Supply Chain Consulting
Normandy Ports, GE Sign Energy Partnership
Mammoet Launches TPA System
Berard Moves Louisiana Tug
U.S. Crude Exports Rise In H1
Breakbulk Duo Transport LA Cargo
MIS Moves DIA Tanks
Clough Signs LNG Canada EPC
FLS Projects Moves Refinery Equipment
Intermec Demobilizes Johor Equipment
Subsea 7 Awarded North Sea Contract
GPL Moves Step Up Transformers
WFS Appoints New Chairman
Tractabel Plans Offshore Hydrogen Platforms
Crown Delivers Laos Silo Parts
Berard Handles Houston Cold Boxes
Total Completes Anadarko Acquisition
GPLN Adds MAMQ In Pakistan
Collett Partners With Mansfield Pollard
Equinor, CPIH Sign Offshore Agreement
Green Channel Handles Mumbai Cargo
FLS USA Delivers Refinery Components
Clough To Develop LNG Canada
MIS Moves Rusayl Tanks
Small But Mighty
FGL Moves Urgent OOG Cargo
Allseas Signs Barossa Pipeline Deal
Damani Ships Heavy-Lift Packages
Period of Stability?
Two Become One
Tendering with a Twist
Sustained Winds
Khimji Ramdas Delivers Pressure Separators
Japan Plans Major LNG Investment
Al Faris Moves Wind Power Equipment
Riding Argentina’s Revival
Back in Business
Georgia Ports Draw Record Investment
Siemens Gamesa Expands APAC Presence
Barrus Moves Amur Cargo
Wilhelmsen, Gruber Move UAE Security Vehicle
Sakhalin-2 Development Progresses
Goodrich Moves Dismantled Crawlers
H&M Moves Veterinary Vaccines
UK Wind Power Sets Record Strike Price
Everokgroup Moves Rotary Digging Drill
Beyond Tariff Toll
Leading from the Front
Solid, Stable Trade
Damen To Deliver SAAM Tug
Gazprom Neft in Chayandinskoye Expansion
Hemisphere Moves Qatar Tank
Ryano Moves Novorossiysk Shears
QMW To Deliver Yamal Process Modules
ICC Launches Incoterms 2020
Mammoet to Install Jubail Modules
C.H. Robinson Plans US$1 Billion Tech Spend
CEA Transports Vietnamese Machine Parts
Al Mohairaby Transports Outsized Rotor
Siemens, Astoria to Deliver NYC Power Barges
Goodrich Moves Temirtau Electrodes
Pasquinelli Transports Chioggia Yacht
Saudi Drone Strikes Cause Crude Spike
WSS Moves Zayed Pipe Spools
State Barriers Impede Wind Unit Movement
Waging Battle
Fair Wage Focu$
AGL Delivers German Heat Exchangers
SDC JV to Develop Niger Delta
EXG Delivers Chennai Steel Rail
Dachser Expands Scandinavian Presence
Deutsche Bahn Backs Offshore Wind
Blue Water Transports Record Turbine
SAL Transports Power Barge Duo
Manning Costs Rise Below Inflation
Final Golden Ray Crew Rescued
Saudia Cargo Signs WFS
East Med Poised for Offshore Opportunities
CTO Delivers Araraquara Brewery Equipment
Origin Logistics Moves Hydro Parts
NPCC Signs Oil and Gas Agreements
Breakbulk Duo Move Rotary Calciner
U.S. Downstream Sector to 'Surge'
Polaris Delivers Barge To Chile
Dorian Weakens As It Tracks Northeast
Burkhalter Lifts Cahaba Span
GAC Awarded Petronas License
C.H. Robinson Delivers Seismic Buggies
Kaleido Moves Vigo Substation
Papua New Guinea Approves LNG project
Dorain Tracks For Carolinas
Dorian Inches Toward US Coast
Semco Strengthens Offshore Offering
HiLOG Delivers Mozambique Rig
US Ports Brace as Dorian Batters Bahamas
Wind Sector Drives Record Copper Demand
GPLN Expands In Middle East, India
Hurricane Dorian Threatens Florida
SAL Moves Tuzla Cargo
Bracell Awards Star Expansion Project
A.R.T. Moves West Kazakh Cargo
TechnipFMC To Split Under Restructuring
Royal Cargo Moves Haiphong Heaters
Viking Transports Mumbai Transformer
China Tariffs Threaten US Chemical Sector
Tuvia Moves Dalian Heat Exchanger
CMA CGM Rules Out Northern Sea Route
Verisk Acquires Genscape
Esbjerg Installs Record Harbor Crane
Enova Approves Hywind Tampen Project
GPLS Moves Plastic Injection Machine
Spedag Receives ISO Accreditation
Damani Ships Chittagong Package
TechnipFMC Wins PowerNap Project
Aprojects Moves Tianjin Rail Cargo
Project One Logistics Moves Cross-border Cargo
Aker Wins Offshore UAE Project
Collett Moves Dales Tubes
Jet Global Moves Shanghai Ladles
Equinor, YPF Sign Offshore Partnership
Paderewski Makes Maiden Call
DAS Shifts Plow-Brush Blowing Machine
Ulrichs Starts As BBC CEO
Qatar Considers North Field Sustainability Tenders
DSV Completes Panalpina Takeover
NGL Moves Rostov Transformers
Chile Plans Highway Tenders
Aysa Delivers Peshkabir Cargo
Tschudi Moves Belgian Pulp Cookers
ADNOC Closes ‘Landmark’ Partnerships
Virgin, Delta Sign Cargo Deal
SAL Moves Formosa Shipments
Cosmatos Completes Multimodal transport
Woodside Awards Offshore Senegal EPC
C.H. Robinson Moves Air Separation Equipment
McDermott to Develop Gulf PDT Plant
Green Channel Delivers Jodhpur Machinery
Far Eastern Promise or Pain?
Back in Black
Don’t Squeeze Training Margins
McDermott's Central Vision
BNSF Logistics Moves Long Beach Transformer
São Paulo Signs Rail MoU
Mason Mega Rail Boosts Intermodal Traffic
Steder Mobilizes Dos Bocas Refinery Equipment
International Land Rig Utilization Improves
Freight Connection Ships Coatzacoalcos Cargo
Collett Moves World’s Largest Crane
Mory-TNTE Moves Malaysian Excavators
McDermott Signs Hasbah PDM Deal
WW Targets Fleet Fuel Savings
Element International, CF&S Move Masts
Tahrir Petrochemical Complex Progresses
Antonov Delivers Cayenne Satellite Unit
Tuscor Lloyds Delivers Saudi Cargo
New Entrants Reshape UKCS Production
Deugro Names Juergens VP North America
Wilmington Handles Record Turbine Cargo
Shimizu Plans Record Offshore Jack-Up Vessel
Collett Completes Clocaenog Wind Delivery
ALS Moves Military Cargo
Saipem to Create Gulf Spool-Base
Quality Freight Moves Panama Breakbulk
GAC Appoints Fredriksson VP Americas
HVH Members Moves Longview Transformers
Transnet, IFC Plan LNG Terminal
Blue Water Deploys World’s Largest Reachstacker
Texas Leads US in Wind Power Capacity
Zeamarine Secures Record Order
U.S. Senate Backs Highway Investment
US LNG Exports Hit New Peak
UK Pledges No-deal Brexit Freight Funding
Europe Cargo Delivers Pisco Grabbers
Freight Connection Moves Qasim Machinery
Origin Moves Shanghai Machinery
TechnipFMC Wins Seagull Project
Heerema Signs Changhua Contract
Polaris Moves Crawler Crane Cargo
ADNOC, CNOOC Sign Framework Agreement
Ørsted, Tradepoint Atlantic Partner
Investors Progress Calcasieu Pass Project
US CAB Index Eases In July
Mammoet Acquires ALE
Offshore Industry 'Has Turned A Corner'
McDermott to Develop Vaca Muerta Project
AC Projects Transports Regasification Components
Bahri Posts First Half Growth
Multipurpose Orderbook Of 220 Vessels
Polaris Delivers Azerbaijani Rotor
Concerns Mount Over Hormuz Shipping
Wangfoong Delivers Hong Kong Transformers
Siemens Gamesa To Supply Thanh Hai Turbines
Meyer Steps Down At Zeaborn
New York Sign Record Offshore Deal
Centauro Transports Turbines Across Andes
Collett Transports Northallerton Footbridge
ACC Welcomes ESIC Reintroduction
Megalift Delivers Perak Cryogenic Tanks
WW Launches Energy-efficient Ro-ro Vessel
Iberdrola Progresses Europe’s Largest Solar PV Farm
Bolk, Steder Deliver Gas Turbines
Burdened by Bureaucracy
Turbine Niche Explored
Sending the Right Message
DAS Moves St. Blasien Snowplows
C.H. Robinson Swaps Texas Transformers
Saipem Signs Saudi Construction Deals
Racing Cargo Delivers Qindao Reactor
Virgin Adds Tel Aviv Service
Indonesia Approves Abadi LNG Project
Plans for World’s Largest Floating Wind Farm
KTC Delivers Power Equipment
ACI Delivers Barranquilla Rotor
Actitrans, MGL Deliver Electrical Parts
MS Global Delivers Xingang Aircraft
AAL Launches Europe-Far East Service
Saudi Aramco Awards US$18 Billion In Contracts
L.C. Van Tiel Expands at Alblasserdam
Logimar Transports Oil and Gas Equipment
NSWPH Predicts Offshore Wind Hub Expansion
Gruber Moves Heavy Cooler Unit
Mammoet Eyes ALE Acquisition
Transocean Delivers Jetbrooms
Barrus Moves Vestas Nacelles
NPCC Announces Diversification Plans
Balancing Trade and Tariffs
Lynchpin of a Sustainable Economy
Deciphering Cryptocurrencies
Mammoet Investigates Zero-Emission SPMTs
Verton to Target Wind Installation Safety
Drewry Downgrades MPV Outlook
Translogistics Moves Olympic Cargo
WOC Adds Breakbulk Associations
Blue Water Secures Baku Contract
Newbuild Orders Hit Record Low
Mammoet Switches to Bamboo
Carbon Countdown
CLP Delivers Chernobyl Components
Sino-MSL Moves Buddhist Statue
ADNOC, OCI Launch Fertilizer JV
Mory-Tnte Moves RAPID Cargo
Loadline Delivers Casablanca Boiler
DEME To Transport Hornsea Two Units
Berard Moves Offshore Platform Package
PTTEP Makes Record Gas Discovery
ALE Moves Transformer Trio
Cuchi Transports Refinery Cargo
ZTT Wins Sheyang Contract
SPC Delivers Nicaragua Transformers
Port of Vancouver Handles Vestas Blades
Digitalization Threat for Supply Chain
Anker Logistica Delvers Pipe Coils
Brunel Moves ReachStacker
AAL Win Project Cargo Award
Aramco Awards Offshore Contract
Actanis, C.H. Robinson Transport Cryogenic Tank
Petrofac Sign Omani Pipeline Contract
Coordinadora Moves Compressor Unit
WLC Moves Silver Saddle Transformers
Movex Delivers Kandla Pipes
German LNG Terminal Prepares Tender
GPS Delivers Atlanta Press Components
McDermott Completes St. Charles Power Station
Mammoet USA Partners with Core Industries
Van Oord, TechnipFMC Progress Area 1
Cuchi Moves Waste Heat Recovery Unit
List 4 Tariffs Threaten Chemicals Investment
CEA Delivers Machine Line Components
EGL Moves Benban Power Parts
Collett Delivers Midlands Cold Boxes
Cheniere Sabine Pass Expansion Progresses
Al Nahrain Delivers Portable Field Armories
Mammoet Delivers Power Plant Parts
Collett Moves Goole Gantry
Grand Arabia Delivers Al Shoubak Cargo
Offshore O&M To Reach €11 Billion
Tricom Delivers Railway Cargo
ALE Assists In Nuclear Decommissioning
Gianti Adds OOG Facilities
'K' Line Signs Seawing Agreement
Blue Water Retrieves Tidal Turbine
Seashell Delivers Induction Furnaces
Baowu, Mangang To Merge
SAL Adds Crane Extension
Port Of Hamburg Posts Rail Freight Rise
Connecticut Approves Offshore Wind Boost
Axis Moves Manaus Engine
KTS Ships Crawler Crane to Qatar
DPRIC Awards Duqm Contract
ALE Transports Lal Lal Generators
ABL, CTO Move Brewery Equipment
GPLN Expands In Nigeria
Lukoil Adds Interest In Offshore Congo
ALE Introduces SK10,000 Crane
BAJ Moves Aboadze Equipment
Anadarko Awards Area 1 Contract
Startups Within Breakbulk’s Reach
Cyber Risks Real and Here Now
New Tools Needed to Attract Next Gen
OIA Ships Breakbulk Reels
DEME to Deliver Hornsea Two Units
Mammoet Completes Lake Charles Project
Mexican Tariffs Threaten US Chemicals Sector
C.H. Robinson Moves LNG Equipment
Berard Moves Cold Box And Vessel
Still Time to Catch Tech Train
Viking Delivers St. Petersburg Lot
Unplanned Repairs Present Breakbulk Opportunity
Turk Heavy Moves Bahrain Oil Rig Equipment
Shell Progresses Plans for Louisiana Plant
Delpa Ships Wind Turbine Generators
WLC Delivers Hardisty Transformer
Blue Water Restructuring Boosts Growth
FLS Receives Industry Awards
Ithaca Acquires Chevron North Sea Assets
Baby Steps with Digital Innovation
Wind and Infrastructure Hope
C.H. Robinson Moves Chemical Tanks
Freight Traders Ships Power Station Parts
Global Turbine Intake Hits Record Levels
Kita Handles Borusan Power Equipment
ConocoPhillips Progresses Barossa Offshore Project
Natco Moves Richards Bay Transformer
Terberg To Deliver Wilmington Tractors
Panda Moves CNC Stamping Machine
Petrobas Awards Sepia Field Contract
Altus Norway Moves Gas Modules
AGL Transports Rail Crane Parts
Axxess Delivers Houston Skid
Hermann Paule Moves Göppingen Locomotive
FGL, Origin Deliver OOG Ball Mill
Corpus Christi Commences Channel Expansion
Sempra, Aramco Sign Landmark LNG Deal
Siemens Gamesa To Deliver Milligan Turbines
Glass Sees Outlook as Half-full
BIFA Expands Young Forwarders Network
BP Awards TechnipFMC Thunder Horse Contract
Mammoet Acquires Meyer Anlagenbau
PD Ports plans Groveport expansion
Zeaborn Ship Management Names CEO
Port of Hamburg Reports Bulk Cargo Growth
Sovereign Logistics Moves Cement Grinding Plant
Mammoet Expands Westdorpe Facility
U.S. Lifts North American Steel Tariffs
Universal Logistics Delivers Breakbulk Unit
EIA Revises Crude Oil Forecast
Viking Moves Power Plant Machinery
Fleet Line Shipping Ships Wood Pulp
IMO 2020 Calculator Predicts Cost Impacts
U.S. Nears 3rd-largest LNG Exporter
GPLN Expands in Middle East
TSL Australia Moves Earth Moving Machines
Kenya Clears Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Project
AAL, Ships Felixstowe RTGs
Damen Expands Presence in Finland
Senate Committee Backs Reed for Ex-Im Bank
Inspired by Drive and Ambition
Breaking New Ground
Time for Terminal Rethink
Future Career Innovation
Battling Headwinds of Scale
Wasted Water World
‘Steelmageddon’ Looms
Minimizing Ship Risks
Damp Data Squib
Life Beyond Brexit
Qatar Petroleum Issues North Field Tender
C.H. Robinson Moves Iowa Blades
FLS Moves Sumatran Excavator
China to Retaliate to US Tariff Increases
DAS Moves Vladivostok Drilling Rig
EXG Delivers Gujarat Steel Pipes
OLA Transport Concrete Mixers
Cosmatos Delivers Greek Breakbulk
Tender Care for Elderly Launch
Cakeboxx Launches Coil Cargo Solution
AGL Moves Diliskelesi Engine
Hydrogen Investment To Spur Breakbulk Demand
AdB Steps Up Pacific Investment
Cromarty Receives Infrastructure Cargoes
Blue Water Delivers Île d’Aix Parts
M-Star Launches Project Division
Total Scoops Anadarko African Portfolio
Executive Appointments In May
EGL Delivers Egypt Transformer
Trump Threatens China Tariff Increase
Groupe Cayon Moves Gennevilliers Transformer
Volga-Dnepr Transports Wind Power Equipment
ENI Awards Amoca Offshore Contract
DC Logistics Delivers Itajai Shipment
Budapest Sign MoU with Xi’an Xianyang
US Crude Production at Record Level
Viking Ships Derince Cargo
Beyond Hyperloop Hype
Energy vs. Emissions
Energy in Transition
Gulf Agency Services Moves Djibouti Cargo
Mammoet Installs CEPSA Cracking Column
Texan Petrochemicals Drive US Growth
US Refinery Runs Hit Record Levels
Western Mechanical Installs Humber Spans
Zeaborn Acquires CPO Tankschiffreederei
IFLN Plans Project Cargo Expansion
Kaleido Moves South Africa Power Cargoes
Black & Veatch Scoops Cardinal Point Project
Saipem To Upgrade Moscow Refinery
XG Delivers Mumbai Vaporizer
Realco Ships Qingdao Cargo
Bahri Posts Double-digit Profit Growth
Genel Ships Turket Roof Crane
US CAB Index Rise In April
WWPC Expands In India
Improving Outlook For Process Industry Demand
NAP Strategic Expansion Adds Members
KPIC Awards McDermott Al Zour Contracts
Procam Moves Transformer Trio
Damen Receives Multibuster Design Award
Aero Africa Sponsors GPLN
LeoProex Ships Industrial Recycling Factory
Caspian Consortium Announces Azeri FID
Savul Moves Pthalic Anhydride Parts
Multipurpose Rates to Rise In 2019
FLS Moves CIS Breakbulk
Zeaborn Acquires Remaining Zeamarine Stake
MOL Expands Fleet With Reliance Deal
Gruber Ships Malagueno Kiln Parts
Bahri Plans APAC Expansion
Cuchi Moves Saigon Phu My Equipment
Duluth Greets First Saltie Of The Year
Qatar Petroleum Issues NFE Tender
Ryano Moves Madrid Cargo
AAL Moves Nansha TBMs
Andina Delivers Lima Air Freight
Global Energy Acquires Aiken Group
Mammoet Advances Focus Crane Design
AirBridgeCargo Moves Record Singapore Shipment
Blue Water Moves Marseille Fire Vessel
Europe Cargo Ships Fremantle Excavator
Spliethoff Acquires Five More Hansa Vessels
Sharjah Awards Combined-cycle Contract
Centauro Moves Siemens Turbo Generators
IRClass Eyes Asia-Pacific Growth
DSV Acquires Panalpina In US$4.6 billion Deal
Maersk Drilling Debuts On Nasdaq Copenhagen
C.H. Robinson Delivers Wheat Ridge Equipment
Herfurth Acquires M-Star Freight
KBR Partners Baker Hughes For LNG Design
BV Shipping Moves Antwerp Alternator
Mason Mega Rail on Track
China, US Edge Closer to Trade Deal
M-Star Delivers Hydrogen Reactors
Oversupply Challenge For Global Shipping
LCL Logistix Transports Towable Unit
Bullocks Moves Twin Engine Helicopter
Bahri Commits To Indian Expansion
ABC Launches Premium Cargo Service
Mammoet Moves Nuclear Electric Generator
Siemens Gamesa Takes Rotor Size to Next Level
Spliethoff, BigLift Extend UK Representation
Sigmai Moves Israeli Pipeline Parts
Global Wind Turbine Orders Rise
Pasquinelli Moves Loop Reactor
Breakbulk Europe to Return to Bremen in 2020
SABIC Acquisition Signals Change At Aramco
New World Shipping Order
Crisis of Crumbling Infrastructure
Excavating New Business
Nucor Plans Brandenburg Steel Mill
Barrus Moves Condensate Equipment
Mammoet Designs Crane Transport Beam
Collett Moves Severfield Plate Girders
Corpus Christi Approves Harbor Island Terminal
Kerry Logistics Posts Double-Digit Growth
PD Ports Adds Cargow Service
U.S. Petrochemicals Investment Brings Challenges
Propping Up Projects
What Bugs You?
Bahri Signs Breakbulk Desalination Agreement
Saigon New Port Logistics Moves Transformers
Eni Launches Ravenna Wave Power Unit
New World Shipping Order
Girding for ‘Brutal’ IMO 2020 Implementation
Building a Project Logistics Team
New Carrier Realities
Optimism for China Projects Market
Heard in Shanghai …
Agence Maritime Mohab Moves Coiled Tubes
Andina Freight Delivers Chilean Transformer
Saudi Aramco, Mcdermott Plan Ras Al-Khair Facility
ALE Moves Palermo Ship Sections
Taking Note of Turnarounds
Chasing the Smart Money
Mammoet Installs CGCL Modules
Natco Moves Lephalale Turbine
Merakes Progresses With TechnipFMC Contract
Cargo Crime Rise Threatens Carriers
Saudi Signs Saudi Construction Deals
Networking or Not Working
Gulf Maritime Delivers Bangladeshi Cargo
Europrim Ships Automotive Press
Trigon, Xinhai Sign Kombat MoU
Worldlink Moves Colombo Batching Plant
Panalpina, Volga-Dnepr Partner For Helicopter Transfer
ESTA Campaign Receives European Support
Siatilogistics Moves Ecuadorian Engine
EGL Moves El-Wasta Bridge Beams
ABC Renews Cargo iQ Accreditation
‘Crisis of Democracy’
Multipurpose Portal
Thyssenkrupp Wins Egyptian EPC Contract
PD Ports Welcomes Offshore Deal
Star Shipping Launches Survey Service
Eni Hits Gas In Offshore Egypt
Marhaba Express Starts Breakbulk Service
Positive Middle East Change Expected
Mammoet Strengthens Abu Dhabi Team
Petrofac Wins Ain Tsila EPC Contract
DAS Global Delivers Amur Machinery
Turk Heavy Moves Eskan Transformers
Corpus Christi Wins Further CIP Funding
Roll Adds Total Cracker Module Project
Still in the Sidings
Indian Sea of Opportunities
Transformations ‘Hiding in Plain Sight’
Transocean Forecasts Ultra-Deepwater growth
C.H. Robinson Moves Substation Transformer
Gemadept Moves Mui Dinh Cargo
E.ON to Decommission Offshore Blyth Project
FPS Moves Pneumatic Conveying System
Bolloré, CLS Logistics Sign Ethiopian JV
Qatar Petroleum Expands International Portfolio
EXG Moves Bibiyana South Cargo
NTC Logistics Moves Jiangyin Towers
C.H. Robinson Moves Calgary Compressors
Subsea 7 Signs Global Offshore Contracts
AGL Delivers Vessel Engines
DAS Global Ships Lukhovitsky Boiler
BP Signs TechnipFMC For Greater Tortue EPC
Geodis Opens Oberhausen Facility
Blue Water Moves Pile Driving Hammers
AAL Emphasizes Commercial Management Offering
Ras Al Khaimah Targets Breakbulk Cargoes
A Need to be ‘Adjustable, Perceptive and Innovative’
Sparrows Group Doubles Down on Renewables Success
Projects FPS Moves Sri Lankan Trucks
Logimar Transports Brescia Transformers
Sector Being ‘Killed from the Inside’
FLS Projects Moves HBI Cargo
EGL Moves Cairo Paper Factory
UK Plans To Treble Offshore Wind Jobs
Keeping a Sensible Head
GPL Moves Thai Equipment
ATS Delivers Typhoon Yutu Relief
KBR To Drive Beaumont Crude Expansion
Transformative Growth Urgently Needed
Damen to Deliver Offshore Vessels to Taiwan
ABC Adds Dhaka as Exports Rise
STA Logistic Transports Drum Dryer
Aqua Air Moves Chittagong Earthmovers
Fluor to Develop Jubail Chemicals Plant
GPLN Strengthens Middle East Presence
Saudi Aramco Signs McDermott for Marjan Project
Offshore Wind Installation to Top 69GW
ADNOC Signs ‘Landmark’ Pipeline Deal
Bilbao Ships Danieli STS crane
Afghanistan Sends First Chabahar Exports
Van der Vlist Moves Moerdijk Blades
Qatar Petroleum Discovers Offshore Cyprus Find
IFS, Inter American Move Conveyor Systems
US Halts Planned China Tariffs
Axis Delivers Fremantle Dozers
WWPC Concludes 19th Annual Conference
ADNOC Awards Ghasha Contract
Total Pitches for Offshore Renewable Market
Portmar Transports Cape Verde Cranes
Turk Heavy Moves Bahrain Tool Trolleys
BIFA Launches Young Forwarders Network
McDermott Secures Malaysian Offshore Projects
Zero Time Moves Novorossiysk Ironwood
Keppel Delivers Grupo R Rig
EXG Moves Jakarta Air Charter Shipment
Robert Wynn Delivers Vintage Launch
Low Contract Awards Belie Positivity
Varghese: Prep for the Future
Going Green in the GGC
Sonatrach Signs L&T for Algerian Gas Plant
Blue Water Delivers Anaklia Port Services
Kaleido Moves Kuwait PBBs
Bullocks Freightmasters Delivers Riser Joints
Barakah Secures Offshore IPC Malaysia Contract
Hansa to Cease Trading in March
Roll Group Delivers Elba Island Poles
WW Ocean Moves Royal Smit Transformers
Boskalis to Transport LNG Export Modules
Sarens Installs Record Australian Turbines
Mammoet Delivers Corendon Boeing Experience
Sadleirs Moves Subsea Vessel Equipment
Storage of Substance
Wilcox: Detail Key to Projects
Rotterdam’s Heavy Storage Investment
Roadies to Riches
Challenging Power Propositions After Maria
APR Helps Bangladesh Power Board
Global Turbine Supply Chain Primed for Growth
SohoLogistics Moves Suzhou Yachts
SAB Logistica Delivers Oil Equipment
Southeast Asia Blends Its Energy Mix
LTHE Wins Paradip Contract
ALE Strengthens Presence in Houston
C.H. Robinson Moves Liuzhou Machinery
Be Ready to Protect Interests
Middle East Anticipates New Projects
HLI Moves Air Force One Replica
Bahri Posts Strong Revenue Growth
BATI Delivers Diesel Pumps
FLS Moves Sharjah Compressor unit
Mammoet Adds MTC 15 at Terneuzen
Wood, KBR to Deliver Crux FEED
Nooteboom Granted LIFTAD Patent
C.H. Robinson Moves Australian Coolers
Consortium Launches Cargo Platform
Berard Moves Texas Offshore Deck
UK Auctions Offshore Buchan Licenses
India Issues Draft Offshore Leasing Rules
Cosmatos Offloads Chios Windmills
BIFA Launches Apprenticeship Portal
Goodrich Moves West Kazakhstan Cranes
Haropa Posts Record Volumes
McDermott to Install Deepwater Pipeline Tiebacks
TWD AND RICHARD KRABBENDAM JOIN FORCES
Navigating Project Trade Winds
Relationships Are Archard’s Focus
Making of a Mining Marathon
Fleet Line Shipping Successfully Move Pipe Basket
ALE Handles Silao Steel Plant Modules
Trans-Trading Moves Muelheim Rotors
BP Plans for Gulf of Mexico Growth
CGS Moves Wheel Loaders and Dozers
Duluth-Superior Posts Strong 2018 Results
OGA Hails 'Significant' Glengorm Discovery
Tullow Eyes Ghana Offshore Expansion
Fagioli Delivers Ship Unloader
SAL Moves Houston Reactor
Maysun Delivers Egyptian Transformers
TEPCO, Ørsted Sign Offshore MoU
Star Shipping Handles Karachi Hull
Advent of 5G Technology
Time to Shine for Morocco
McDermott to Develop Cassia Offshore Project
Berard Transports Critical Power Equipment
Mammoet Moves Heartland Splitter Vessel
Energy Moves Drive Project Needs
Susah Port Development Approved
Gothenburg Energy Product Volumes Fall
Vestas to Deliver Portland Towers
Petrobas Plans Production Increase For 2019
deugro Targets Mining Sector Expansion
EGL Delivers Cairo Transformer
KMA Moves Asuncion Cargo
EDF, Masdar Secure Record Wind Tender
BBC Introduces Yacht Transport Service
Saipem Secures Offshore Arabian Gulf Contracts
ALE Handles Erlangen Bridge
Spliethoff Acquires Hansa Vessels
Future Middle East Workforce Faces Issues
Sub-Sahara Projects Offer Growth Potential
St. Lawrence Seaway Posts Record Results
Siemens to Deliver Montney Turbines
It’s A Mod, Mod World
Modularization Increases Risk Exposure
‘Mod Squad’ Poised for Project Modules
AC Projects Delivers Mining Crusher
North America Rig Count Grows
Monpe Moves Takoradi Suction Pile
SAL Moves Genovese Yachts
ALE Completes Record Lift in Texas
McDermott Secures Ras Al-Khair Contract
Taiwanese Alliance Pursues Offshore Wind
Blue Water Moves Schooner Cargoes
Tariff Crunch Time Approaching
Ghana Expects Oil Production Growth
Star Shipping Moves Hydraulic Excavator
Xellz Expands In Nigeria
Pasquinelli Transports Steel Rings
MHB to Handle Petronas Offshore Structures
GAC Inaugurates Dubai South Facility
Enbridge JV Plans Offshore Terminal
Heavylift@Sea Unveils Deck Carrier
Siemens to Supply Pipestone Equipment
Faymonville Acquires Stürzer
Crosby Acquires Straightpoint UK
GPLN Adds New Members
States Block Offshore Drilling Plans
Wangfoong Delivers MTR Rails
Star Moves Wärtsilä Engine
TEPCO Plans Record Offshore Wind Farm
AMI Ships KND Plant
Equinor Explores Russian Border
EGL Transports Concrete Beams
Atlas Delivers Salt Melting Furnace
Pakistan Endorses New Oil Exploration
Tortue FID Signals Bullish Market
ALE Lifts Ingleside Module
Platetrade Moves XGC180 crane
Aramco Sparks New Energy Hub
EXG Delivers Tianjin Generator
Tera Transports Deaerator Tanks
LeoProex Handles Water Pumps
ExxonMobil Announces West Barracouta FID
Collett Transports Willenhall Transformer
Geo Transport Moves Tadano Crane
Qatar Ups Global Investment After OPEC Exit
Enerpac Introduces Super Lift Hydraulic Gantries
Strong Outlook For Offshore Services In 2019
Glogos, BTI Deliver Salt Harvester
U-Freight Transports Transmission Reels
NTC Moves Record Turbine Blades
Momentum Completes First Offshore Repowering
Dan-Czech Delivers Pilsen Turbine Parts
AGL Moves Champlain Engines
Equinor Acquires Bałtyk I Interest
Mammoet Transports Termont Crane
Saipem Ramps Up Offshore Contracts
MPP Charter Rates Increase in December
SAL Moves Wärtsilä Engine
STA Logistic Moves Distillation Column
Hansa Files for Bankruptcy
Huaxin Cements Contract in Davao
Energy-Related Ventures Could Offer Opportunities
Adding Value Focus for Diversification
Africa’s Energy Poverty
Recovery for Mediterranean Automobile Business
Clock’s Ticking On IMO 2020
Carriers, EPCs See Smoother Sailing Ahead
WLC Delivers Transformer Set
Scotload Delivers CNOOC Monitoring Shackle
Zeaborn Invests in TecPier
Kieweit Wins Calcasieu Pass EPC
Merger Misconceptions
Trade War High-Stakes Game
TAGI Delivers Dam Nai Turbines
WW Ocean Transports Thai Gantry Crane
Fostering Good Governance
Saudi Vision Has Drive
MAC, Nisshin Ship Santos Cylinder
Double-Sided Contracts Challenge Forwarders
Northland, Kepco Partner on Offshore Wind
Inaction Haunts Ex-Im Bank
WW Ocean Moves Yokohama Rotor
Doosan to Supply Ruwais CFP
GSS Delivers Labaun Reel
Population Suggests Infrastructure Needs
Global Outlook Through Stats
Goodrich Rescues Abandoned Transformers
Kerry Logistics Wins Supply Chain Award
Cuchi Moves Saigon Agriculture Machines
Poland Plans 8GW of Wind Power Tenders
Energy Project Realization Rates Down
FLS Projects Transports California Panels
Zeamarine Appoints Stehle CCO
Huisman to Deliver Offshore Installation Crane
Tera Ships Johor Bahru Tank
W.I.S. Delivers Marghera Boilers
British Columbia Considers Kwispaa LNG Project
Offshore Wind Moves Soar with Potential
Long Beach Bridge Project Calls for Collaboration
Egypt Renewables Projects Gain Momentum
Chirey Moves Durban Transformers
Digital Promise for Supply Chains
US Trade Actions ‘Policy, Not Politics’
Floating Offshore Cost Drop to Spur Demand
MPVs Rue Their Own Mischief-Makers
FLS Moves Pulp and Paper Plant Parts
Legal Spotlight: Buyer Beware
'Why Before the What' in Project Cargo
Panel: US Politics Impede Project Trade
Finding Cure for Project Cargo Risk
Lessons from a 9-Year-Old
Blue Water Moves Stone Crushers
Jeremy Kalmus: An Engineering Career
EXG Receives MALA Award
AAL Appoints Morland GM Americas
Airbus Deploys SeaWing System
Project Cargo Defenses Against Cyberthreats
Mammoet to Deliver Thai Breakbulk Projects
Taming Flighty Rates
Swire Introduces Weekly Service
GPLN Adds SCT in Vietnam
US LNG Spurs Breakbulk Prospects
MacGregor Launches Breakbulk Optimizer
Zeamarine Joint Venture Receives Approval
COSCO Marks Arctic Breakbulk First
BNSF Logistics Delivers Dundalk Transformers
Petrofac Wins Tinhert EPC Contract
Shipowners Urged to Submit IMO Data
Avoiding Workplace Injuries
Targeted Cost-Cutting
Avoiding Legal Disputes in China
Freightplus Delivers Adelaide Barge
AAL Extends AUWC Service
FWF, Nisshin Deliver Military Helicopter
Longitude Brings Barging into Play
Asia’s Decommissioning Tsunami
Africa’s Power Trip
Wood Wins Malampaya Contract
Hisiang Moves Umm Qasar Pipes
AAIP Delivers Zamboanga Transformer
XLP Expands on Four Continents
Out of the Black
Cargo Connections Grows In Kuwait, Malaysia
Tera Moves Skikda Tanks
WLC Delivers SCE Substation Transformers
FLS Transports Damper And Diverter Units
ACS Ships Kobe Dangerous Goods
Megalift Delivers PCIC Loading Arms
JHJ Transports Wuhan Ponies
National Grid Forecasts Offshore Wind Growth
OLA Delivers Crawler Crane
Ace Launches Sri Lanka Operation
New World Logistics Transports Cable Reels
Roll Group Changes Pacific Representation
Noble Delivers Lahore Press Machine
CSL Asia Completes Trio of Breakbulk Moves
SaCeMa Transports Loading Systems
Planning to Succeed – Championing Efforts to Eliminate Costly Surprises
Ba-Shi Yuexin Completes Clinker Line Project Shipments
Intermax Delivers Offshore Towers To Japan
Höegh Delivers Durban Furnace Parts
W.I.S. Moves Tengiz Nickel Plates
Keppel O&M Lands US$51 Million in Contracts
Challenge of Training Logistics Talent
Kuehne + Nagel Selected as PETRONAS’ End-to-End Logistics Partner
Playing Good Neighbors
Environmental Matters – Regulatory Burdens to Define Sector
Antonov Airlines Boosts Revenue, Fleet
ICE Plans Permian Crude Futures Contract
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Invests In Syngin Technology
BBC Chartering Launches Monthly Service
Logimar, AC Projects Move Bilbao Cargo
Tigers Expands with Frankfurt Airport Location
FLS Transports Bypass Exhaust System
Esprit Logistics Moves Shipbuilding Materials
上海国际件杂货运输展览会（Breakbulk China）拓展为亚洲国际件杂货运输展览会（Breakbulk Asia）
Freight Connection Delivers Karachi Rotor
Libyan Opportunities Offset By Politics
MAMQ Delivers CAT Gensets
Breakbulk China Expands to Become Breakbulk Asia
Complex Transportation For Pernis Refinery
NTC Logistics Moves Kandala Turbines
Jumbo Transports Kaohsiung unloader
Megalift Delivers Pengerang Components
FLS Projects Moves Thermoelectric Parts
Singapore Signs WFS Cargo Handling Contracts
Megalift to Move Jimah East Components
Pasquinelli Moves China Rotors
'Smart Investment' needed in Central America
Belief in Belize
Chirey Project Delivers Mombasa Pipes
Titan Moves Adriatic Components
YSL Moves Phnom Penh Fabric Cargo
APL Unveils New Chinese Services
MSL Moves Excavator Mounted Drilling Rig
Kerry Launches China-Turkey Services
UHL To Manage Zhixian Deck Carrier
Positive Trade Outlook Supports Projects
Blockchain Needs Industry-level Support
CPI Under Scrutiny
Headwinds Batter Air Freight
Freightplus Moves Caterpillar 6090 Front Shovels
Tera Ships VCM Components
VGT Moves Main Body Transformers
Doosan Delivers Krishnapatnam RTGCs
VGT Delivers Ho Chi Minh tanks
Universal Logistics Ships Tunneling Machine
Zeaborn, Intermarine Launch Zeamarine JV
Carriage Global Ships Batam Cargo
dship Carriers Adds Two F-500 Newbuilds
Red Wolf, Gold Line Merge In Vietnam
TCI, MSL Deliver Pakistan Machinery
Maritime Synergy Moves Klang Transformer
CF&S Delivers Konecranes Loader
Taking Brexit’s Legal Temperature
Coordinadora Ships Record Turkish Reactor
Assessing NAFTA's Impact
AAL, Sinotrans Win Project Cargo Awards
Limak Insaat Picks Mammoet for Kuwait Airport
OLA Moves Rotary Drilling Rigs
Gruber Moves Heavy Heat Exchangers
Middle East Tracks 2020 Infrastructure Target
Mammoet Relocates Malaysian Operations
NTC Logistics Delivers Malwa Stators
Msharib Delivers Pakistani Breakbulk
CargoLogicAir Adds Freighter Services
CWL Delivers Dammam Chemical Drums
XL Projects Expands In Asia
Sarens Lifts Goseong Steels
Damen Delivers Caspian Shoalbuster
Sea Sky Cargo Delivers Bhutan Machinery
Shin-Jo Logitech Loads Ulsan SPM
Megalift Delivers Pasir Gudang Transformers
CF&S Delivers Sampo Harvesters
FLS Transports Thai Solar Cargoes
Multipurpose Shipping Set For Recovery In 2018
China Tariffs Could Dent US Chemicals
Middle East to Lead Land Rig Growth
CMA CGM Transfers Bilbao Autoclave
Tandem Logistics Moves Pyeongtaek Machinery
ALE Installs Thepharak Wind Generators
Delta Maritime Delivers For TAP Station
A.R.T. Completes Rogun Move
Tanks for the Memories
Cargolux Expands in Japan With Narita Link
Silk Way Launches Budapest-Baku Service
NTC Logistics Loads Wind Turbine Towers
AAIP Delivers Naga Transformer
Tariffs Stoke U.S.-China Tensions
CJ Logistics, FESCO Sign MoU
Southeast Asia's Infrastructure Potential
Ports Bounce Back in the Middle East
Freight Traders Delivers Korean Coolers
Blue Water Transports Braila Hull Block
Direct Dealings For Samsung Engineering
Japan’s Ambiguous BRI Commitment
Ex-Works To Transport LRMC Cargoes
Hands-Free Mooring For St. Lawrence, Great Lakes
The Chinese Ambition For Growth
Serious Consequences For Bribery
Origin Delivers Turkish Pressing Lines
Risky Business
AAL Delivers San Jose Transformer
Biglift Baffin Ships Xiamen Boom and Frame
Nonpareil Ships Steel Storage Tank
TIACA, NAP Sign Partnership
ALE Moves Martin Linge Modules
OOCL Launches WM3 Services
Dae-Eun Moves Refinery Tower
WSS Transports Port Handling Equipment
Natco Delivers Pyeongchang Equipment
There's Wind In The Sails
Airbus Helicopters Tests Cargo UAV
Carriers Plan Pacific Vessel Sharing
Megalift Delivers RAPID Loop Reactors
FLS Transports Singapore Steel Reels
Saudi Port Anticipates Breakbulk 'Hypergrowth'
DP World: Breakbulk 'Most Promising Sector'
AAL, HMM Launches Joint MPV Liner Service
Asia-Pacific Decommissioning To Top US$100 Billion
Element, Gruber Deliver Safi Machinery
Costamare, Peter Döhle Form Chartering Venture
The Asian Powerhouses
The Revival In Mining
ALE Transports Turret Mooring System
2018: Déjà Vu All Over Again
A Ripple In The Ocean
STA Logistic Delivers Vacuum Chambers
Carriage Global Transports Belawan Crane
JSFW, CEA Ship Hanoi Bikes
Conveyor Logistics Move Ghorasal Components
Tackling The Skill Gaps
That's Just Plane Unfair
WSM Relocates HQ to Singapore
CSL Ships Ningbo Fishing Trawler
BigLift Ships Record Ship Unloader
Japan Backs Singapore High-Speed Bid
PCYT Ships Fast Patrol Boats
2018 Outlook – Grant Wattman
2018 Outlook – Svend Andersen
Championing Steel, Forestry Volumes
A Symphony-in-Steel Case
FLS Tackles Baytown Project
Kuehne + Nagel Opens Shanghai Control Center
Fast Logistics Delivers Busan Reels
MSL Moves Quetta PBBs
Procam Handles Sontra Hydro Parts
GCL Delivers Conakry Silos
WFS Handles Namibian Komatsu Trucks
NYK Acquires Yusen Logistics
EIA Predicts Global Energy Demand Growth
Star Shipping Transports Hajira Cargo
KGE Delivers Weatherford Separator
Damen Signs Bangladesh MoU
Toepfer Forecasts ‘Lightly Stable’ MPP Rates
Mammoet Scoops Borealis Kallo Contract
BIFA Highlights UK Grant Scheme
LSPL Moves Record Nigerian Modules
Sarens Moves Atyrau C3 Splitter
Allfort, Star Ship Laem Chabang Crane
Erdoganlar Moves Ankara Transformer
Gianti Delivers Turkmen Fertilizer Equipment
Offshore Projects Surge Threatens Capacity Crunch
Hareket Moves Mazidagi Equipment
Transocean Secures Major Rig Contracts
Network Global Moves Azerbaijan Wheel Loader
Tandem Delivers Aqaba Aircraft Engines
Canada Introduces New Project Cargo Permits
McDermott Faces Bankruptcy Filing
Mammoet Completes ALE Acquisition
UF Logistics Moves Karachi Boiler
Saipem Scores US$1.7 Billion in Contracts
UFO Expands In Namibia
Bahri Signs Desalination Station Contract
Oversupply Threatens Base Chemicals Sector
Gruber Moves Luebeck Breakbulk
Anti-corruption Angel
Renewables Powering Moves
Thawing Potential
Calm at the Cold Front
Breakbulk NextGen – Carsten Wendt
Breakbulk NextGen – Luciano Vidal
Breakbulk NextGen – John Rapacki
Breakbulk NextGen – Ben Miller
Breakbulk NextGen – Samuel Holmes
Breakbulk NextGen – Steve Frank
Breakbulk NextGen – Kody S. Esser
Breakbulk NextGen – Andrew Dovie
Vestas to Supply Hòa Bình Development
WLC Moves Harrison Lake Transformer
FLS Delivers Ruwais Pipes
Logistics Plus Moves Convertor System
MGL Moves Sensitive Egyptian Shipment
Trump Signs Ex-Im Bank Reauthorization
GEL Ships Gangavaram Billets
Altius Delivers Rojo Power Equipment
Polaris Moves Mazatlan Construction Equipment
Gianti Transports Baju Transformers
Gruber Moves Woodworking Unit
Swire, Matson in NZ Vessel-Sharing Partnership
ICS Proposes Levy For Decarbonization Push
Birkeland Resigns at G2 Ocean
Freight Connection Moves Shekou Transformers
Biofuels' ‘Significant’ Role for Shipping
Delta Maritime Moves Baku Cargo
M-Star Moves Suriname Terminal Equipment
Toepfer: MPV Rates Fall In December
Schneider Moves Qatalum Transformer
Altius Completes YPF Phase 1
USMCA Agreement Promises Trade Boost
Nunner Moves Maltese Helicopters
ALE Installs Sines STS Crane
Connecticut Selects Vineyard For Offshore Project
Intercontinental Moves Trinidad Pipe Barge
Blue Water Moves Esbjerg Tanks
Boskalis Signs Pasay Reclamation Deal
Martin Bencher Expands In Turkey
Al Faris Moves Expo Steel
White Resigns As Baltimore Port Director
Global Chemicals Production Falls
UF Moves Rolled Alloy Steel Sheets
DoE Research Promises Taller Wind Towers
GPA Posts Record Total Tonnage
Ørsted Reshuffles Global Operations
GPLN Expands In Switzerland
Tschudi Moves Quingdao Boilers
Breakbulk NextGen – Noelle Burke
Breakbulk NextGen – Brett Berard
Breakbulk NextGen – Thomas Bek
Lumbering Under a Misconception
Muted Strengthening
Dealing with Different
Trans-Trading Moves Hamburg Turbines
McDermott, Chiyoda Complete Cameron Project
Intercontinental Ships Houston Barge Rig
Cargo Quid Pro Quo
Mammoet Creates Causeway Cantilever
Woodside Selects Bechtel For Pluto LNG
Cargo Consortia Supports Ocean Summit
Linde, Baowu Plan Hydrogen Infrastructure
BaShi Yuexin Delivers Scottish Brew Kit
C.H. Robinson Transports Kintyre Turbines
Saipem Secures Two Offshore Contracts
Cargo Handling Bodies Seek Collision Prevention
Cyber Security Transport Spend Grows
Kamor Moves Tel Aviv Rail Cars
CAB Points to Stable US Chemicals Demand
Bohnet Moves Haldensleben Tubes
Network Global Delivers Gemlik Crane
German LNG Terminal Completes EPC Shortlist
Beaumont Port Awarded BUILD Grant
Cautious Innovators
LOgiSTics in Space
Portmar Handles Soyo Floating Platform
Bourbon Scores Offshore Namibia Contract
Grand Arabia Moves Al Risha Solar Cargo
Tariffs Threaten US Chemicals Outlook
McDermott Secures Russian Cracker Deals
Megalift Transports Gas Turbines
Mercomar Transports Zarate Equipment
Petrofac Signs First Malaysian EPC Contract
Network Global Ships Tuzla Boiler
Bullocks Shifts Durban Mill Shells
Transmark Awards Canakkale Geothermal EPC
M-Star Moves Gas Silencers
Sigmai Delivers Demag Mobile Cranes
Northland, Shizen Launch Chibu Offshore JV
ENKI Delivers Khormala Roof Cranes
Mammoet Expands US Offshore Wind Focus
ADNOC Plans Major Fleet Expansion
C.A.T.T. Delivers Rades Drum
Portmar Moves Nacala Crane
Medgaz to Boost Algerian Exports
W.I.S. Transports Aden Power Equipment
AC Projects Moves Vestas Flanges
Toepfer Sees Sideways Trend In MPP Rates
Procam Supports Record Lift Irrigation Project
Antonov Delivers Parisian Drying Drums
Gianti Transports Atyrau Spool
NPCC Invests In Fleet Expansion
AGL Transports Precision Milling Machines
McDermott Signs Darwin Condensate Project
Zeamarine Appoints Khanbabi
Spliethoff Moves Haliade-X Blade
Ørsted Breaks Ground on Changhua Project
Barrus Delivers AGPP Equipment
Mammoet Awarded Texas Refinery Contract
SSE Seeks O&G Expertise For Seagreen
Szymankowo Marks Subsidy-Free Milestone
Middle East Driving Global O&G Activity
WSP Handles Mary River Shipment
Al Bader Delivers Singapore Cranes
Parisi Handles Yokohama Turbine Router
CPO Rebrands To Zeaborn Ship Management Tanker
Duluth Reports Record Wind Cargoes
Gateway Terminal Approved For FTZ
Compass Delivers Baffin Island Handler
Subsea 7 Awarded Ormen Lange Contract
NGL Delivers Baku Vehicles
ACC Calls for USTR to Reduce Trade Barriers
C.A.T.T. Moves Tunisian Transformer
Freight Traders Delivers Rural Compressor
Pekaes Opens Legnica terminal
Fluor to Develop Karachaganak Projects
TechnipFMC Names E&C Spinoff Technip Energies
AGL Delivers Dubai Pipes
SaCeMa Moves Kolkata Breakbulk
McDermott Completes Abkatun-A2 Platform
Lodestar, Swire Launch Breakbulk Service
City Union Moves Metal Factory Parts
IEA Predicts 15-fold Increase in Offshore Wind
Transgor Moves Bucharest Rock Crusher
Hareket Delivers Takhiatash Cargo
GCR Mongolia Installs Oyu Tolgoi Stage
Star Ships Qasim Cargo
C.H. Robinson Moves Kyrgyz Compressor Unit
Viking Moves Balıkesir Mining Equipment
McDermott Wins Amiral Complex Contract
ALS Delivers Esbjerg Rotorstacks
WSS UAE Moves Mumbai Cargo
Johan Sverdrup Startup a ‘Game-changer’
Rotterdam Posts Breakbulk Growth
GS Express Move Port Klang Skids
GAC Delivers Dammam Airfreight
Ørsted Completes Formosa Phase 2 Installation
Bahri Posts Strong Q3 Growth
Target Awarded Qatif EPC
AGL Handles Jebel Ali Drum
DAS Moves Pharma Cargo
Keppel Delivers Borr Jackup Rig
Megalift Completes Offshore Skid Loadout
Natco Transports Beverage Equipment
Equinor Reaches FID For Hywind Tampen
GSS Delivers Critical Houston Cargo
Logimar Transports St. Louis Cases
North America Refinery Spend to Grow
BV Shipping Moves Lomé Machinery
Barrus Delivers Ruza Equipment
TechnipFMC Scoops PetroVietnam Gas EPC
FGL Transports Subsea Structures
Antonov Delivers To Presidente Perón
Cycle Time Analysis Promises New Efficiencies
KGE Transports Galati Equipment
West Africa’s Labyrinth
The Waiting Game
Magnetic Attraction
Talent Contest
EXG Chairman Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Aramco IPO Faces Valuation Challenges
HiLOG Moves Twangiza Plant Machinery
Blue Water Loads Trawler Hulls
Solar Maintenance Market To Reach Record Levels
Logimar Transports Mining Equipment
Transocean Launches Hybrid Floating Drilling Unit
AGL Delivers Frederikshavn Engine
JFT Wins Rovuma LNG Project
STA Logistic Delivers Mozyr Tip
duegro Launches 4D Supply Chain Consulting
Normandy Ports, GE Sign Energy Partnership
Mammoet Launches TPA System
Berard Moves Louisiana Tug
U.S. Crude Exports Rise In H1
Breakbulk Duo Transport LA Cargo
MIS Moves DIA Tanks
Clough Signs LNG Canada EPC
FLS Projects Moves Refinery Equipment
Intermec Demobilizes Johor Equipment
Subsea 7 Awarded North Sea Contract
GPL Moves Step Up Transformers
WFS Appoints New Chairman
Tractabel Plans Offshore Hydrogen Platforms
Crown Delivers Laos Silo Parts
Berard Handles Houston Cold Boxes
Total Completes Anadarko Acquisition
GPLN Adds MAMQ In Pakistan
Collett Partners With Mansfield Pollard
Equinor, CPIH Sign Offshore Agreement
Green Channel Handles Mumbai Cargo
FLS USA Delivers Refinery Components
Clough To Develop LNG Canada
MIS Moves Rusayl Tanks
Small But Mighty
FGL Moves Urgent OOG Cargo
Allseas Signs Barossa Pipeline Deal
Damani Ships Heavy-Lift Packages
Period of Stability?
Two Become One
Tendering with a Twist
Sustained Winds
Khimji Ramdas Delivers Pressure Separators
Japan Plans Major LNG Investment
Al Faris Moves Wind Power Equipment
Riding Argentina’s Revival
Back in Business
Georgia Ports Draw Record Investment
Siemens Gamesa Expands APAC Presence
Barrus Moves Amur Cargo
Wilhelmsen, Gruber Move UAE Security Vehicle
Sakhalin-2 Development Progresses
Goodrich Moves Dismantled Crawlers
H&M Moves Veterinary Vaccines
UK Wind Power Sets Record Strike Price
Everokgroup Moves Rotary Digging Drill
Beyond Tariff Toll
Leading from the Front
Solid, Stable Trade
Damen To Deliver SAAM Tug
Gazprom Neft in Chayandinskoye Expansion
Hemisphere Moves Qatar Tank
Ryano Moves Novorossiysk Shears
QMW To Deliver Yamal Process Modules
ICC Launches Incoterms 2020
Mammoet to Install Jubail Modules
C.H. Robinson Plans US$1 Billion Tech Spend
CEA Transports Vietnamese Machine Parts
Al Mohairaby Transports Outsized Rotor
Siemens, Astoria to Deliver NYC Power Barges
Goodrich Moves Temirtau Electrodes
Pasquinelli Transports Chioggia Yacht
Saudi Drone Strikes Cause Crude Spike
WSS Moves Zayed Pipe Spools
State Barriers Impede Wind Unit Movement
Waging Battle
Fair Wage Focu$
AGL Delivers German Heat Exchangers
SDC JV to Develop Niger Delta
EXG Delivers Chennai Steel Rail
Dachser Expands Scandinavian Presence
Deutsche Bahn Backs Offshore Wind
Blue Water Transports Record Turbine
SAL Transports Power Barge Duo
Manning Costs Rise Below Inflation
Final Golden Ray Crew Rescued
Saudia Cargo Signs WFS
East Med Poised for Offshore Opportunities
CTO Delivers Araraquara Brewery Equipment
Origin Logistics Moves Hydro Parts
NPCC Signs Oil and Gas Agreements
Breakbulk Duo Move Rotary Calciner
U.S. Downstream Sector to 'Surge'
Polaris Delivers Barge To Chile
Dorian Weakens As It Tracks Northeast
Burkhalter Lifts Cahaba Span
GAC Awarded Petronas License
C.H. Robinson Delivers Seismic Buggies
Kaleido Moves Vigo Substation
Papua New Guinea Approves LNG project
Dorain Tracks For Carolinas
Dorian Inches Toward US Coast
Semco Strengthens Offshore Offering
HiLOG Delivers Mozambique Rig
US Ports Brace as Dorian Batters Bahamas
Wind Sector Drives Record Copper Demand
GPLN Expands In Middle East, India
Hurricane Dorian Threatens Florida
SAL Moves Tuzla Cargo
Bracell Awards Star Expansion Project
A.R.T. Moves West Kazakh Cargo
TechnipFMC To Split Under Restructuring
Royal Cargo Moves Haiphong Heaters
Viking Transports Mumbai Transformer
China Tariffs Threaten US Chemical Sector
Tuvia Moves Dalian Heat Exchanger
CMA CGM Rules Out Northern Sea Route
Verisk Acquires Genscape
Esbjerg Installs Record Harbor Crane
Enova Approves Hywind Tampen Project
GPLS Moves Plastic Injection Machine
Spedag Receives ISO Accreditation
Damani Ships Chittagong Package
TechnipFMC Wins PowerNap Project
Aprojects Moves Tianjin Rail Cargo
Project One Logistics Moves Cross-border Cargo
Aker Wins Offshore UAE Project
Collett Moves Dales Tubes
Jet Global Moves Shanghai Ladles
Equinor, YPF Sign Offshore Partnership
Paderewski Makes Maiden Call
DAS Shifts Plow-Brush Blowing Machine
Ulrichs Starts As BBC CEO
Qatar Considers North Field Sustainability Tenders
DSV Completes Panalpina Takeover
NGL Moves Rostov Transformers
Chile Plans Highway Tenders
Aysa Delivers Peshkabir Cargo
Tschudi Moves Belgian Pulp Cookers
ADNOC Closes ‘Landmark’ Partnerships
Virgin, Delta Sign Cargo Deal
SAL Moves Formosa Shipments
Cosmatos Completes Multimodal transport
Woodside Awards Offshore Senegal EPC
C.H. Robinson Moves Air Separation Equipment
McDermott to Develop Gulf PDT Plant
Green Channel Delivers Jodhpur Machinery
Far Eastern Promise or Pain?
Back in Black
Don’t Squeeze Training Margins
McDermott's Central Vision
BNSF Logistics Moves Long Beach Transformer
São Paulo Signs Rail MoU
Mason Mega Rail Boosts Intermodal Traffic
Steder Mobilizes Dos Bocas Refinery Equipment
International Land Rig Utilization Improves
Freight Connection Ships Coatzacoalcos Cargo
Collett Moves World’s Largest Crane
Mory-TNTE Moves Malaysian Excavators
McDermott Signs Hasbah PDM Deal
WW Targets Fleet Fuel Savings
Element International, CF&S Move Masts
Tahrir Petrochemical Complex Progresses
Antonov Delivers Cayenne Satellite Unit
Tuscor Lloyds Delivers Saudi Cargo
New Entrants Reshape UKCS Production
Deugro Names Juergens VP North America
Wilmington Handles Record Turbine Cargo
Shimizu Plans Record Offshore Jack-Up Vessel
Collett Completes Clocaenog Wind Delivery
ALS Moves Military Cargo
Saipem to Create Gulf Spool-Base
Quality Freight Moves Panama Breakbulk
GAC Appoints Fredriksson VP Americas
HVH Members Moves Longview Transformers
Transnet, IFC Plan LNG Terminal
Blue Water Deploys World’s Largest Reachstacker
Texas Leads US in Wind Power Capacity
Zeamarine Secures Record Order
U.S. Senate Backs Highway Investment
US LNG Exports Hit New Peak
UK Pledges No-deal Brexit Freight Funding
Europe Cargo Delivers Pisco Grabbers
Freight Connection Moves Qasim Machinery
Origin Moves Shanghai Machinery
TechnipFMC Wins Seagull Project
Heerema Signs Changhua Contract
Polaris Moves Crawler Crane Cargo
ADNOC, CNOOC Sign Framework Agreement
Ørsted, Tradepoint Atlantic Partner
Investors Progress Calcasieu Pass Project
US CAB Index Eases In July
Mammoet Acquires ALE
Offshore Industry 'Has Turned A Corner'
McDermott to Develop Vaca Muerta Project
AC Projects Transports Regasification Components
Bahri Posts First Half Growth
Multipurpose Orderbook Of 220 Vessels
Polaris Delivers Azerbaijani Rotor
Concerns Mount Over Hormuz Shipping
Wangfoong Delivers Hong Kong Transformers
Siemens Gamesa To Supply Thanh Hai Turbines
Meyer Steps Down At Zeaborn
New York Sign Record Offshore Deal
Centauro Transports Turbines Across Andes
Collett Transports Northallerton Footbridge
ACC Welcomes ESIC Reintroduction
Megalift Delivers Perak Cryogenic Tanks
WW Launches Energy-efficient Ro-ro Vessel
Iberdrola Progresses Europe’s Largest Solar PV Farm
Bolk, Steder Deliver Gas Turbines
Burdened by Bureaucracy
Turbine Niche Explored
Sending the Right Message
DAS Moves St. Blasien Snowplows
C.H. Robinson Swaps Texas Transformers
Saipem Signs Saudi Construction Deals
Racing Cargo Delivers Qindao Reactor
Virgin Adds Tel Aviv Service
Indonesia Approves Abadi LNG Project
Plans for World’s Largest Floating Wind Farm
KTC Delivers Power Equipment
ACI Delivers Barranquilla Rotor
Actitrans, MGL Deliver Electrical Parts
MS Global Delivers Xingang Aircraft
AAL Launches Europe-Far East Service
Saudi Aramco Awards US$18 Billion In Contracts
L.C. Van Tiel Expands at Alblasserdam
Logimar Transports Oil and Gas Equipment
NSWPH Predicts Offshore Wind Hub Expansion
Gruber Moves Heavy Cooler Unit
Mammoet Eyes ALE Acquisition
Transocean Delivers Jetbrooms
Barrus Moves Vestas Nacelles
NPCC Announces Diversification Plans
Balancing Trade and Tariffs
Lynchpin of a Sustainable Economy
Deciphering Cryptocurrencies
Mammoet Investigates Zero-Emission SPMTs
Verton to Target Wind Installation Safety
Drewry Downgrades MPV Outlook
Translogistics Moves Olympic Cargo
WOC Adds Breakbulk Associations
Blue Water Secures Baku Contract
Newbuild Orders Hit Record Low
Mammoet Switches to Bamboo
Carbon Countdown
CLP Delivers Chernobyl Components
Sino-MSL Moves Buddhist Statue
ADNOC, OCI Launch Fertilizer JV
Mory-Tnte Moves RAPID Cargo
Loadline Delivers Casablanca Boiler
DEME To Transport Hornsea Two Units
Berard Moves Offshore Platform Package
PTTEP Makes Record Gas Discovery
ALE Moves Transformer Trio
Cuchi Transports Refinery Cargo
ZTT Wins Sheyang Contract
SPC Delivers Nicaragua Transformers
Port of Vancouver Handles Vestas Blades
Digitalization Threat for Supply Chain
Anker Logistica Delvers Pipe Coils
Brunel Moves ReachStacker
AAL Win Project Cargo Award
Aramco Awards Offshore Contract
Actanis, C.H. Robinson Transport Cryogenic Tank
Petrofac Sign Omani Pipeline Contract
Coordinadora Moves Compressor Unit
WLC Moves Silver Saddle Transformers
Movex Delivers Kandla Pipes
German LNG Terminal Prepares Tender
GPS Delivers Atlanta Press Components
McDermott Completes St. Charles Power Station
Mammoet USA Partners with Core Industries
Van Oord, TechnipFMC Progress Area 1
Cuchi Moves Waste Heat Recovery Unit
List 4 Tariffs Threaten Chemicals Investment
CEA Delivers Machine Line Components
EGL Moves Benban Power Parts
Collett Delivers Midlands Cold Boxes
Cheniere Sabine Pass Expansion Progresses
Al Nahrain Delivers Portable Field Armories
Mammoet Delivers Power Plant Parts
Collett Moves Goole Gantry
Grand Arabia Delivers Al Shoubak Cargo
Offshore O&M To Reach €11 Billion
Tricom Delivers Railway Cargo
ALE Assists In Nuclear Decommissioning
Gianti Adds OOG Facilities
'K' Line Signs Seawing Agreement
Blue Water Retrieves Tidal Turbine
Seashell Delivers Induction Furnaces
Baowu, Mangang To Merge
SAL Adds Crane Extension
Port Of Hamburg Posts Rail Freight Rise
Connecticut Approves Offshore Wind Boost
Axis Moves Manaus Engine
KTS Ships Crawler Crane to Qatar
DPRIC Awards Duqm Contract
ALE Transports Lal Lal Generators
ABL, CTO Move Brewery Equipment
GPLN Expands In Nigeria
Lukoil Adds Interest In Offshore Congo
ALE Introduces SK10,000 Crane
BAJ Moves Aboadze Equipment
Anadarko Awards Area 1 Contract
Startups Within Breakbulk’s Reach
Cyber Risks Real and Here Now
New Tools Needed to Attract Next Gen
OIA Ships Breakbulk Reels
DEME to Deliver Hornsea Two Units
Mammoet Completes Lake Charles Project
Mexican Tariffs Threaten US Chemicals Sector
C.H. Robinson Moves LNG Equipment
Berard Moves Cold Box And Vessel
Still Time to Catch Tech Train
Viking Delivers St. Petersburg Lot
Unplanned Repairs Present Breakbulk Opportunity
Turk Heavy Moves Bahrain Oil Rig Equipment
Shell Progresses Plans for Louisiana Plant
Delpa Ships Wind Turbine Generators
WLC Delivers Hardisty Transformer
Blue Water Restructuring Boosts Growth
FLS Receives Industry Awards
Ithaca Acquires Chevron North Sea Assets
Baby Steps with Digital Innovation
Wind and Infrastructure Hope
C.H. Robinson Moves Chemical Tanks
Freight Traders Ships Power Station Parts
Global Turbine Intake Hits Record Levels
Kita Handles Borusan Power Equipment
ConocoPhillips Progresses Barossa Offshore Project
Natco Moves Richards Bay Transformer
Terberg To Deliver Wilmington Tractors
Panda Moves CNC Stamping Machine
Petrobas Awards Sepia Field Contract
Altus Norway Moves Gas Modules
AGL Transports Rail Crane Parts
Axxess Delivers Houston Skid
Hermann Paule Moves Göppingen Locomotive
FGL, Origin Deliver OOG Ball Mill
Corpus Christi Commences Channel Expansion
Sempra, Aramco Sign Landmark LNG Deal
Siemens Gamesa To Deliver Milligan Turbines
Glass Sees Outlook as Half-full
BIFA Expands Young Forwarders Network
BP Awards TechnipFMC Thunder Horse Contract
Mammoet Acquires Meyer Anlagenbau
PD Ports plans Groveport expansion
Zeaborn Ship Management Names CEO
Port of Hamburg Reports Bulk Cargo Growth
Sovereign Logistics Moves Cement Grinding Plant
Mammoet Expands Westdorpe Facility
U.S. Lifts North American Steel Tariffs
Universal Logistics Delivers Breakbulk Unit
EIA Revises Crude Oil Forecast
Viking Moves Power Plant Machinery
Fleet Line Shipping Ships Wood Pulp
IMO 2020 Calculator Predicts Cost Impacts
U.S. Nears 3rd-largest LNG Exporter
GPLN Expands in Middle East
TSL Australia Moves Earth Moving Machines
Kenya Clears Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Project
AAL, Ships Felixstowe RTGs
Damen Expands Presence in Finland
Senate Committee Backs Reed for Ex-Im Bank
Inspired by Drive and Ambition
Breaking New Ground
Time for Terminal Rethink
Future Career Innovation
Battling Headwinds of Scale
Wasted Water World
‘Steelmageddon’ Looms
Minimizing Ship Risks
Damp Data Squib
Life Beyond Brexit
Qatar Petroleum Issues North Field Tender
C.H. Robinson Moves Iowa Blades
FLS Moves Sumatran Excavator
China to Retaliate to US Tariff Increases
DAS Moves Vladivostok Drilling Rig
EXG Delivers Gujarat Steel Pipes
OLA Transport Concrete Mixers
Cosmatos Delivers Greek Breakbulk
Tender Care for Elderly Launch
Cakeboxx Launches Coil Cargo Solution
AGL Moves Diliskelesi Engine
Hydrogen Investment To Spur Breakbulk Demand
AdB Steps Up Pacific Investment
Cromarty Receives Infrastructure Cargoes
Blue Water Delivers Île d’Aix Parts
M-Star Launches Project Division
Total Scoops Anadarko African Portfolio
Executive Appointments In May
EGL Delivers Egypt Transformer
Trump Threatens China Tariff Increase
Groupe Cayon Moves Gennevilliers Transformer
Volga-Dnepr Transports Wind Power Equipment
ENI Awards Amoca Offshore Contract
DC Logistics Delivers Itajai Shipment
Budapest Sign MoU with Xi’an Xianyang
US Crude Production at Record Level
Viking Ships Derince Cargo
Beyond Hyperloop Hype
Energy vs. Emissions
Energy in Transition
Gulf Agency Services Moves Djibouti Cargo
Mammoet Installs CEPSA Cracking Column
Texan Petrochemicals Drive US Growth
US Refinery Runs Hit Record Levels
Western Mechanical Installs Humber Spans
Zeaborn Acquires CPO Tankschiffreederei
IFLN Plans Project Cargo Expansion
Kaleido Moves South Africa Power Cargoes
Black & Veatch Scoops Cardinal Point Project
Saipem To Upgrade Moscow Refinery
XG Delivers Mumbai Vaporizer
Realco Ships Qingdao Cargo
Bahri Posts Double-digit Profit Growth
Genel Ships Turket Roof Crane
US CAB Index Rise In April
WWPC Expands In India
Improving Outlook For Process Industry Demand
NAP Strategic Expansion Adds Members
KPIC Awards McDermott Al Zour Contracts
Procam Moves Transformer Trio
Damen Receives Multibuster Design Award
Aero Africa Sponsors GPLN
LeoProex Ships Industrial Recycling Factory
Caspian Consortium Announces Azeri FID
Savul Moves Pthalic Anhydride Parts
Multipurpose Rates to Rise In 2019
FLS Moves CIS Breakbulk
Zeaborn Acquires Remaining Zeamarine Stake
MOL Expands Fleet With Reliance Deal
Gruber Ships Malagueno Kiln Parts
Bahri Plans APAC Expansion
Cuchi Moves Saigon Phu My Equipment
Duluth Greets First Saltie Of The Year
Qatar Petroleum Issues NFE Tender
Ryano Moves Madrid Cargo
AAL Moves Nansha TBMs
Andina Delivers Lima Air Freight
Global Energy Acquires Aiken Group
Mammoet Advances Focus Crane Design
AirBridgeCargo Moves Record Singapore Shipment
Blue Water Moves Marseille Fire Vessel
Europe Cargo Ships Fremantle Excavator
Spliethoff Acquires Five More Hansa Vessels
Sharjah Awards Combined-cycle Contract
Centauro Moves Siemens Turbo Generators
IRClass Eyes Asia-Pacific Growth
DSV Acquires Panalpina In US$4.6 billion Deal
Maersk Drilling Debuts On Nasdaq Copenhagen
C.H. Robinson Delivers Wheat Ridge Equipment
Herfurth Acquires M-Star Freight
KBR Partners Baker Hughes For LNG Design
BV Shipping Moves Antwerp Alternator
Mason Mega Rail on Track
China, US Edge Closer to Trade Deal
M-Star Delivers Hydrogen Reactors
Oversupply Challenge For Global Shipping
LCL Logistix Transports Towable Unit
Bullocks Moves Twin Engine Helicopter
Bahri Commits To Indian Expansion
ABC Launches Premium Cargo Service
Mammoet Moves Nuclear Electric Generator
Siemens Gamesa Takes Rotor Size to Next Level
Spliethoff, BigLift Extend UK Representation
Sigmai Moves Israeli Pipeline Parts
Global Wind Turbine Orders Rise
Pasquinelli Moves Loop Reactor
Breakbulk Europe to Return to Bremen in 2020
SABIC Acquisition Signals Change At Aramco
New World Shipping Order
Crisis of Crumbling Infrastructure
Excavating New Business
Nucor Plans Brandenburg Steel Mill
Barrus Moves Condensate Equipment
Mammoet Designs Crane Transport Beam
Collett Moves Severfield Plate Girders
Corpus Christi Approves Harbor Island Terminal
Kerry Logistics Posts Double-Digit Growth
PD Ports Adds Cargow Service
U.S. Petrochemicals Investment Brings Challenges
Propping Up Projects
What Bugs You?
Bahri Signs Breakbulk Desalination Agreement
Saigon New Port Logistics Moves Transformers
Eni Launches Ravenna Wave Power Unit
New World Shipping Order
Girding for ‘Brutal’ IMO 2020 Implementation
Building a Project Logistics Team
New Carrier Realities
Optimism for China Projects Market
Heard in Shanghai …
Agence Maritime Mohab Moves Coiled Tubes
Andina Freight Delivers Chilean Transformer
Saudi Aramco, Mcdermott Plan Ras Al-Khair Facility
ALE Moves Palermo Ship Sections
Taking Note of Turnarounds
Chasing the Smart Money
Mammoet Installs CGCL Modules
Natco Moves Lephalale Turbine
Merakes Progresses With TechnipFMC Contract
Cargo Crime Rise Threatens Carriers
Saudi Signs Saudi Construction Deals
Networking or Not Working
Gulf Maritime Delivers Bangladeshi Cargo
Europrim Ships Automotive Press
Trigon, Xinhai Sign Kombat MoU
Worldlink Moves Colombo Batching Plant
Panalpina, Volga-Dnepr Partner For Helicopter Transfer
ESTA Campaign Receives European Support
Siatilogistics Moves Ecuadorian Engine
EGL Moves El-Wasta Bridge Beams
ABC Renews Cargo iQ Accreditation
‘Crisis of Democracy’
Multipurpose Portal
Thyssenkrupp Wins Egyptian EPC Contract
PD Ports Welcomes Offshore Deal
Star Shipping Launches Survey Service
Eni Hits Gas In Offshore Egypt
Marhaba Express Starts Breakbulk Service
Positive Middle East Change Expected
Mammoet Strengthens Abu Dhabi Team
Petrofac Wins Ain Tsila EPC Contract
DAS Global Delivers Amur Machinery
Turk Heavy Moves Eskan Transformers
Corpus Christi Wins Further CIP Funding
Roll Adds Total Cracker Module Project
Still in the Sidings
Indian Sea of Opportunities
Transformations ‘Hiding in Plain Sight’
Transocean Forecasts Ultra-Deepwater growth
C.H. Robinson Moves Substation Transformer
Gemadept Moves Mui Dinh Cargo
E.ON to Decommission Offshore Blyth Project
FPS Moves Pneumatic Conveying System
Bolloré, CLS Logistics Sign Ethiopian JV
Qatar Petroleum Expands International Portfolio
EXG Moves Bibiyana South Cargo
NTC Logistics Moves Jiangyin Towers
C.H. Robinson Moves Calgary Compressors
Subsea 7 Signs Global Offshore Contracts
AGL Delivers Vessel Engines
DAS Global Ships Lukhovitsky Boiler
BP Signs TechnipFMC For Greater Tortue EPC
Geodis Opens Oberhausen Facility
Blue Water Moves Pile Driving Hammers
AAL Emphasizes Commercial Management Offering
Ras Al Khaimah Targets Breakbulk Cargoes
A Need to be ‘Adjustable, Perceptive and Innovative’
Sparrows Group Doubles Down on Renewables Success
Projects FPS Moves Sri Lankan Trucks
Logimar Transports Brescia Transformers
Sector Being ‘Killed from the Inside’
FLS Projects Moves HBI Cargo
EGL Moves Cairo Paper Factory
UK Plans To Treble Offshore Wind Jobs
Keeping a Sensible Head
GPL Moves Thai Equipment
ATS Delivers Typhoon Yutu Relief
KBR To Drive Beaumont Crude Expansion
Transformative Growth Urgently Needed
Damen to Deliver Offshore Vessels to Taiwan
ABC Adds Dhaka as Exports Rise
STA Logistic Transports Drum Dryer
Aqua Air Moves Chittagong Earthmovers
Fluor to Develop Jubail Chemicals Plant
GPLN Strengthens Middle East Presence
Saudi Aramco Signs McDermott for Marjan Project
Offshore Wind Installation to Top 69GW
ADNOC Signs ‘Landmark’ Pipeline Deal
Bilbao Ships Danieli STS crane
Afghanistan Sends First Chabahar Exports
Van der Vlist Moves Moerdijk Blades
Qatar Petroleum Discovers Offshore Cyprus Find
IFS, Inter American Move Conveyor Systems
US Halts Planned China Tariffs
Axis Delivers Fremantle Dozers
WWPC Concludes 19th Annual Conference
ADNOC Awards Ghasha Contract
Total Pitches for Offshore Renewable Market
Portmar Transports Cape Verde Cranes
Turk Heavy Moves Bahrain Tool Trolleys
BIFA Launches Young Forwarders Network
McDermott Secures Malaysian Offshore Projects
Zero Time Moves Novorossiysk Ironwood
Keppel Delivers Grupo R Rig
EXG Moves Jakarta Air Charter Shipment
Robert Wynn Delivers Vintage Launch
Low Contract Awards Belie Positivity
Varghese: Prep for the Future
Going Green in the GGC
Sonatrach Signs L&T for Algerian Gas Plant
Blue Water Delivers Anaklia Port Services
Kaleido Moves Kuwait PBBs
Bullocks Freightmasters Delivers Riser Joints
Barakah Secures Offshore IPC Malaysia Contract
Hansa to Cease Trading in March
Roll Group Delivers Elba Island Poles
WW Ocean Moves Royal Smit Transformers
Boskalis to Transport LNG Export Modules
Sarens Installs Record Australian Turbines
Mammoet Delivers Corendon Boeing Experience
Sadleirs Moves Subsea Vessel Equipment
Storage of Substance
Wilcox: Detail Key to Projects
Rotterdam’s Heavy Storage Investment
Roadies to Riches
Challenging Power Propositions After Maria
APR Helps Bangladesh Power Board
Global Turbine Supply Chain Primed for Growth
SohoLogistics Moves Suzhou Yachts
SAB Logistica Delivers Oil Equipment
Southeast Asia Blends Its Energy Mix
LTHE Wins Paradip Contract
ALE Strengthens Presence in Houston
C.H. Robinson Moves Liuzhou Machinery
Be Ready to Protect Interests
Middle East Anticipates New Projects
HLI Moves Air Force One Replica
Bahri Posts Strong Revenue Growth
BATI Delivers Diesel Pumps
FLS Moves Sharjah Compressor unit
Mammoet Adds MTC 15 at Terneuzen
Wood, KBR to Deliver Crux FEED
Nooteboom Granted LIFTAD Patent
C.H. Robinson Moves Australian Coolers
Consortium Launches Cargo Platform
Berard Moves Texas Offshore Deck
UK Auctions Offshore Buchan Licenses
India Issues Draft Offshore Leasing Rules
Cosmatos Offloads Chios Windmills
BIFA Launches Apprenticeship Portal
Goodrich Moves West Kazakhstan Cranes
Haropa Posts Record Volumes
McDermott to Install Deepwater Pipeline Tiebacks
TWD AND RICHARD KRABBENDAM JOIN FORCES
Navigating Project Trade Winds
Relationships Are Archard’s Focus
Making of a Mining Marathon
Fleet Line Shipping Successfully Move Pipe Basket
ALE Handles Silao Steel Plant Modules
Trans-Trading Moves Muelheim Rotors
BP Plans for Gulf of Mexico Growth
CGS Moves Wheel Loaders and Dozers
Duluth-Superior Posts Strong 2018 Results
OGA Hails 'Significant' Glengorm Discovery
Tullow Eyes Ghana Offshore Expansion
Fagioli Delivers Ship Unloader
SAL Moves Houston Reactor
Maysun Delivers Egyptian Transformers
TEPCO, Ørsted Sign Offshore MoU
Star Shipping Handles Karachi Hull
Advent of 5G Technology
Time to Shine for Morocco
McDermott to Develop Cassia Offshore Project
Berard Transports Critical Power Equipment
Mammoet Moves Heartland Splitter Vessel
Energy Moves Drive Project Needs
Susah Port Development Approved
Gothenburg Energy Product Volumes Fall
Vestas to Deliver Portland Towers
Petrobas Plans Production Increase For 2019
deugro Targets Mining Sector Expansion
EGL Delivers Cairo Transformer
KMA Moves Asuncion Cargo
EDF, Masdar Secure Record Wind Tender
BBC Introduces Yacht Transport Service
Saipem Secures Offshore Arabian Gulf Contracts
ALE Handles Erlangen Bridge
Spliethoff Acquires Hansa Vessels
Future Middle East Workforce Faces Issues
Sub-Sahara Projects Offer Growth Potential
St. Lawrence Seaway Posts Record Results
Siemens to Deliver Montney Turbines
It’s A Mod, Mod World
Modularization Increases Risk Exposure
‘Mod Squad’ Poised for Project Modules
AC Projects Delivers Mining Crusher
North America Rig Count Grows
Monpe Moves Takoradi Suction Pile
SAL Moves Genovese Yachts
ALE Completes Record Lift in Texas
McDermott Secures Ras Al-Khair Contract
Taiwanese Alliance Pursues Offshore Wind
Blue Water Moves Schooner Cargoes
Tariff Crunch Time Approaching
Ghana Expects Oil Production Growth
Star Shipping Moves Hydraulic Excavator
Xellz Expands In Nigeria
Pasquinelli Transports Steel Rings
MHB to Handle Petronas Offshore Structures
GAC Inaugurates Dubai South Facility
Enbridge JV Plans Offshore Terminal
Heavylift@Sea Unveils Deck Carrier
Siemens to Supply Pipestone Equipment
Faymonville Acquires Stürzer
Crosby Acquires Straightpoint UK
GPLN Adds New Members
States Block Offshore Drilling Plans
Wangfoong Delivers MTR Rails
Star Moves Wärtsilä Engine
TEPCO Plans Record Offshore Wind Farm
AMI Ships KND Plant
Equinor Explores Russian Border
EGL Transports Concrete Beams
Atlas Delivers Salt Melting Furnace
Pakistan Endorses New Oil Exploration
Tortue FID Signals Bullish Market
ALE Lifts Ingleside Module
Platetrade Moves XGC180 crane
Aramco Sparks New Energy Hub
EXG Delivers Tianjin Generator
Tera Transports Deaerator Tanks
LeoProex Handles Water Pumps
ExxonMobil Announces West Barracouta FID
Collett Transports Willenhall Transformer
Geo Transport Moves Tadano Crane
Qatar Ups Global Investment After OPEC Exit
Enerpac Introduces Super Lift Hydraulic Gantries
Strong Outlook For Offshore Services In 2019
Glogos, BTI Deliver Salt Harvester
U-Freight Transports Transmission Reels
NTC Moves Record Turbine Blades
Momentum Completes First Offshore Repowering
Dan-Czech Delivers Pilsen Turbine Parts
AGL Moves Champlain Engines
Equinor Acquires Bałtyk I Interest
Mammoet Transports Termont Crane
Saipem Ramps Up Offshore Contracts
MPP Charter Rates Increase in December
SAL Moves Wärtsilä Engine
STA Logistic Moves Distillation Column
Hansa Files for Bankruptcy
Huaxin Cements Contract in Davao
Energy-Related Ventures Could Offer Opportunities
Adding Value Focus for Diversification
Africa’s Energy Poverty
Recovery for Mediterranean Automobile Business
Clock’s Ticking On IMO 2020
Carriers, EPCs See Smoother Sailing Ahead
WLC Delivers Transformer Set
Scotload Delivers CNOOC Monitoring Shackle
Zeaborn Invests in TecPier
Kieweit Wins Calcasieu Pass EPC
Merger Misconceptions
Trade War High-Stakes Game
TAGI Delivers Dam Nai Turbines
WW Ocean Transports Thai Gantry Crane
Fostering Good Governance
Saudi Vision Has Drive
MAC, Nisshin Ship Santos Cylinder
Double-Sided Contracts Challenge Forwarders
Northland, Kepco Partner on Offshore Wind
Inaction Haunts Ex-Im Bank
WW Ocean Moves Yokohama Rotor
Doosan to Supply Ruwais CFP
GSS Delivers Labaun Reel
Population Suggests Infrastructure Needs
Global Outlook Through Stats
Goodrich Rescues Abandoned Transformers
Kerry Logistics Wins Supply Chain Award
Cuchi Moves Saigon Agriculture Machines
Poland Plans 8GW of Wind Power Tenders
Energy Project Realization Rates Down
FLS Projects Transports California Panels
Zeamarine Appoints Stehle CCO
Huisman to Deliver Offshore Installation Crane
Tera Ships Johor Bahru Tank
W.I.S. Delivers Marghera Boilers
British Columbia Considers Kwispaa LNG Project
Offshore Wind Moves Soar with Potential
Long Beach Bridge Project Calls for Collaboration
Egypt Renewables Projects Gain Momentum
Chirey Moves Durban Transformers
Digital Promise for Supply Chains
US Trade Actions ‘Policy, Not Politics’
Floating Offshore Cost Drop to Spur Demand
MPVs Rue Their Own Mischief-Makers
FLS Moves Pulp and Paper Plant Parts
Legal Spotlight: Buyer Beware
'Why Before the What' in Project Cargo
Panel: US Politics Impede Project Trade
Finding Cure for Project Cargo Risk
Lessons from a 9-Year-Old
Blue Water Moves Stone Crushers
Jeremy Kalmus: An Engineering Career
EXG Receives MALA Award
AAL Appoints Morland GM Americas
Airbus Deploys SeaWing System
Project Cargo Defenses Against Cyberthreats
Mammoet to Deliver Thai Breakbulk Projects
Taming Flighty Rates
Swire Introduces Weekly Service
GPLN Adds SCT in Vietnam
US LNG Spurs Breakbulk Prospects
MacGregor Launches Breakbulk Optimizer
Zeamarine Joint Venture Receives Approval
COSCO Marks Arctic Breakbulk First
BNSF Logistics Delivers Dundalk Transformers
Petrofac Wins Tinhert EPC Contract
Shipowners Urged to Submit IMO Data
Avoiding Workplace Injuries
Targeted Cost-Cutting
Avoiding Legal Disputes in China
Freightplus Delivers Adelaide Barge
AAL Extends AUWC Service
FWF, Nisshin Deliver Military Helicopter
Longitude Brings Barging into Play
Asia’s Decommissioning Tsunami
Africa’s Power Trip
Wood Wins Malampaya Contract
Hisiang Moves Umm Qasar Pipes
AAIP Delivers Zamboanga Transformer
XLP Expands on Four Continents
Out of the Black
Cargo Connections Grows In Kuwait, Malaysia
Tera Moves Skikda Tanks
WLC Delivers SCE Substation Transformers
FLS Transports Damper And Diverter Units
ACS Ships Kobe Dangerous Goods
Megalift Delivers PCIC Loading Arms
JHJ Transports Wuhan Ponies
National Grid Forecasts Offshore Wind Growth
OLA Delivers Crawler Crane
Ace Launches Sri Lanka Operation
New World Logistics Transports Cable Reels
Roll Group Changes Pacific Representation
Noble Delivers Lahore Press Machine
CSL Asia Completes Trio of Breakbulk Moves
SaCeMa Transports Loading Systems
Planning to Succeed – Championing Efforts to Eliminate Costly Surprises
Ba-Shi Yuexin Completes Clinker Line Project Shipments
Intermax Delivers Offshore Towers To Japan
Höegh Delivers Durban Furnace Parts
W.I.S. Moves Tengiz Nickel Plates
Keppel O&M Lands US$51 Million in Contracts
Challenge of Training Logistics Talent
Kuehne + Nagel Selected as PETRONAS’ End-to-End Logistics Partner
Playing Good Neighbors
Environmental Matters – Regulatory Burdens to Define Sector
Antonov Airlines Boosts Revenue, Fleet
ICE Plans Permian Crude Futures Contract
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Invests In Syngin Technology
BBC Chartering Launches Monthly Service
Logimar, AC Projects Move Bilbao Cargo
Tigers Expands with Frankfurt Airport Location
FLS Transports Bypass Exhaust System
Esprit Logistics Moves Shipbuilding Materials
上海国际件杂货运输展览会（Breakbulk China）拓展为亚洲国际件杂货运输展览会（Breakbulk Asia）
Freight Connection Delivers Karachi Rotor
Libyan Opportunities Offset By Politics
MAMQ Delivers CAT Gensets
Breakbulk China Expands to Become Breakbulk Asia
Complex Transportation For Pernis Refinery
NTC Logistics Moves Kandala Turbines
Jumbo Transports Kaohsiung unloader
Megalift Delivers Pengerang Components
FLS Projects Moves Thermoelectric Parts
Singapore Signs WFS Cargo Handling Contracts
Megalift to Move Jimah East Components
Pasquinelli Moves China Rotors
'Smart Investment' needed in Central America
Belief in Belize
Chirey Project Delivers Mombasa Pipes
Titan Moves Adriatic Components
YSL Moves Phnom Penh Fabric Cargo
APL Unveils New Chinese Services
MSL Moves Excavator Mounted Drilling Rig
Kerry Launches China-Turkey Services
UHL To Manage Zhixian Deck Carrier
Positive Trade Outlook Supports Projects
Blockchain Needs Industry-level Support
CPI Under Scrutiny
Headwinds Batter Air Freight
Freightplus Moves Caterpillar 6090 Front Shovels
Tera Ships VCM Components
VGT Moves Main Body Transformers
Doosan Delivers Krishnapatnam RTGCs
VGT Delivers Ho Chi Minh tanks
Universal Logistics Ships Tunneling Machine
Zeaborn, Intermarine Launch Zeamarine JV
Carriage Global Ships Batam Cargo
dship Carriers Adds Two F-500 Newbuilds
Red Wolf, Gold Line Merge In Vietnam
TCI, MSL Deliver Pakistan Machinery
Maritime Synergy Moves Klang Transformer
CF&S Delivers Konecranes Loader
Taking Brexit’s Legal Temperature
Coordinadora Ships Record Turkish Reactor
Assessing NAFTA's Impact
AAL, Sinotrans Win Project Cargo Awards
Limak Insaat Picks Mammoet for Kuwait Airport
OLA Moves Rotary Drilling Rigs
Gruber Moves Heavy Heat Exchangers
Middle East Tracks 2020 Infrastructure Target
Mammoet Relocates Malaysian Operations
NTC Logistics Delivers Malwa Stators
Msharib Delivers Pakistani Breakbulk
CargoLogicAir Adds Freighter Services
CWL Delivers Dammam Chemical Drums
XL Projects Expands In Asia
Sarens Lifts Goseong Steels
Damen Delivers Caspian Shoalbuster
Sea Sky Cargo Delivers Bhutan Machinery
Shin-Jo Logitech Loads Ulsan SPM
Megalift Delivers Pasir Gudang Transformers
CF&S Delivers Sampo Harvesters
FLS Transports Thai Solar Cargoes
Multipurpose Shipping Set For Recovery In 2018
China Tariffs Could Dent US Chemicals
Middle East to Lead Land Rig Growth
CMA CGM Transfers Bilbao Autoclave
Tandem Logistics Moves Pyeongtaek Machinery
ALE Installs Thepharak Wind Generators
Delta Maritime Delivers For TAP Station
A.R.T. Completes Rogun Move
Tanks for the Memories
Cargolux Expands in Japan With Narita Link
Silk Way Launches Budapest-Baku Service
NTC Logistics Loads Wind Turbine Towers
AAIP Delivers Naga Transformer
Tariffs Stoke U.S.-China Tensions
CJ Logistics, FESCO Sign MoU
Southeast Asia's Infrastructure Potential
Ports Bounce Back in the Middle East
Freight Traders Delivers Korean Coolers
Blue Water Transports Braila Hull Block
Direct Dealings For Samsung Engineering
Japan’s Ambiguous BRI Commitment
Ex-Works To Transport LRMC Cargoes
Hands-Free Mooring For St. Lawrence, Great Lakes
The Chinese Ambition For Growth
Serious Consequences For Bribery
Origin Delivers Turkish Pressing Lines
Risky Business
AAL Delivers San Jose Transformer
Biglift Baffin Ships Xiamen Boom and Frame
Nonpareil Ships Steel Storage Tank
TIACA, NAP Sign Partnership
ALE Moves Martin Linge Modules
OOCL Launches WM3 Services
Dae-Eun Moves Refinery Tower
WSS Transports Port Handling Equipment
Natco Delivers Pyeongchang Equipment
There's Wind In The Sails
Airbus Helicopters Tests Cargo UAV
Carriers Plan Pacific Vessel Sharing
Megalift Delivers RAPID Loop Reactors
FLS Transports Singapore Steel Reels
Saudi Port Anticipates Breakbulk 'Hypergrowth'
DP World: Breakbulk 'Most Promising Sector'
AAL, HMM Launches Joint MPV Liner Service
Asia-Pacific Decommissioning To Top US$100 Billion
Element, Gruber Deliver Safi Machinery
Costamare, Peter Döhle Form Chartering Venture
The Asian Powerhouses
The Revival In Mining
ALE Transports Turret Mooring System
2018: Déjà Vu All Over Again
A Ripple In The Ocean
STA Logistic Delivers Vacuum Chambers
Carriage Global Transports Belawan Crane
JSFW, CEA Ship Hanoi Bikes
Conveyor Logistics Move Ghorasal Components
Tackling The Skill Gaps
That's Just Plane Unfair
WSM Relocates HQ to Singapore
CSL Ships Ningbo Fishing Trawler
BigLift Ships Record Ship Unloader
Japan Backs Singapore High-Speed Bid
PCYT Ships Fast Patrol Boats
2018 Outlook – Grant Wattman
2018 Outlook – Svend Andersen
Championing Steel, Forestry Volumes
A Symphony-in-Steel Case
FLS Tackles Baytown Project
Kuehne + Nagel Opens Shanghai Control Center
Fast Logistics Delivers Busan Reels
MSL Moves Quetta PBBs
Procam Handles Sontra Hydro Parts
GCL Delivers Conakry Silos
WFS Handles Namibian Komatsu Trucks
NYK Acquires Yusen Logistics
EIA Predicts Global Energy Demand Growth
Star Shipping Transports Hajira Cargo
SAL Switches To Synth Gas Solution
Petrofac To Install Seagreen Substations
Intercontinental Imports Trinidad Rig
KGE Delivers Weatherford Separator
Damen Signs Bangladesh MoU
Toepfer Forecasts ‘Lightly Stable’ MPP Rates
Mammoet Scoops Borealis Kallo Contract
BIFA Highlights UK Grant Scheme
LSPL Moves Record Nigerian Modules
Sarens Moves Atyrau C3 Splitter
Allfort, Star Ship Laem Chabang Crane
Erdoganlar Moves Ankara Transformer
Gianti Delivers Turkmen Fertilizer Equipment
Offshore Projects Surge Threatens Capacity Crunch
Hareket Moves Mazidagi Equipment
Transocean Secures Major Rig Contracts
Network Global Moves Azerbaijan Wheel Loader
Tandem Delivers Aqaba Aircraft Engines
Canada Introduces New Project Cargo Permits
McDermott Faces Bankruptcy Filing
Mammoet Completes ALE Acquisition
UF Logistics Moves Karachi Boiler
Saipem Scores US$1.7 Billion in Contracts
UFO Expands In Namibia
Bahri Signs Desalination Station Contract
Oversupply Threatens Base Chemicals Sector
Gruber Moves Luebeck Breakbulk
Anti-corruption Angel
Renewables Powering Moves
Thawing Potential
Calm at the Cold Front
Breakbulk NextGen – Carsten Wendt
Breakbulk NextGen – Luciano Vidal
Breakbulk NextGen – John Rapacki
Breakbulk NextGen – Ben Miller
Breakbulk NextGen – Samuel Holmes
Breakbulk NextGen – Steve Frank
Breakbulk NextGen – Kody S. Esser
Breakbulk NextGen – Andrew Dovie
Vestas to Supply Hòa Bình Development
WLC Moves Harrison Lake Transformer
FLS Delivers Ruwais Pipes
Logistics Plus Moves Convertor System
MGL Moves Sensitive Egyptian Shipment
Trump Signs Ex-Im Bank Reauthorization
GEL Ships Gangavaram Billets
Altius Delivers Rojo Power Equipment
Polaris Moves Mazatlan Construction Equipment
Gianti Transports Baju Transformers
Gruber Moves Woodworking Unit
Swire, Matson in NZ Vessel-Sharing Partnership
ICS Proposes Levy For Decarbonization Push
Birkeland Resigns at G2 Ocean
Freight Connection Moves Shekou Transformers
Biofuels' ‘Significant’ Role for Shipping
Delta Maritime Moves Baku Cargo
M-Star Moves Suriname Terminal Equipment
Toepfer: MPV Rates Fall In December
Schneider Moves Qatalum Transformer
Altius Completes YPF Phase 1
USMCA Agreement Promises Trade Boost
Nunner Moves Maltese Helicopters
ALE Installs Sines STS Crane
Connecticut Selects Vineyard For Offshore Project
Intercontinental Moves Trinidad Pipe Barge
Blue Water Moves Esbjerg Tanks
Boskalis Signs Pasay Reclamation Deal
Martin Bencher Expands In Turkey
Al Faris Moves Expo Steel
White Resigns As Baltimore Port Director
Global Chemicals Production Falls
UF Moves Rolled Alloy Steel Sheets
DoE Research Promises Taller Wind Towers
GPA Posts Record Total Tonnage
Ørsted Reshuffles Global Operations
GPLN Expands In Switzerland
Tschudi Moves Quingdao Boilers
Breakbulk NextGen – Noelle Burke
Breakbulk NextGen – Brett Berard
Breakbulk NextGen – Thomas Bek
Lumbering Under a Misconception
Muted Strengthening
Dealing with Different
Trans-Trading Moves Hamburg Turbines
McDermott, Chiyoda Complete Cameron Project
Intercontinental Ships Houston Barge Rig
Cargo Quid Pro Quo
Mammoet Creates Causeway Cantilever
Woodside Selects Bechtel For Pluto LNG
Cargo Consortia Supports Ocean Summit
Linde, Baowu Plan Hydrogen Infrastructure
BaShi Yuexin Delivers Scottish Brew Kit
C.H. Robinson Transports Kintyre Turbines
Saipem Secures Two Offshore Contracts
Cargo Handling Bodies Seek Collision Prevention
Cyber Security Transport Spend Grows
Kamor Moves Tel Aviv Rail Cars
CAB Points to Stable US Chemicals Demand
Bohnet Moves Haldensleben Tubes
Network Global Delivers Gemlik Crane
German LNG Terminal Completes EPC Shortlist
Beaumont Port Awarded BUILD Grant
Cautious Innovators
LOgiSTics in Space
Portmar Handles Soyo Floating Platform
Bourbon Scores Offshore Namibia Contract
Grand Arabia Moves Al Risha Solar Cargo
Tariffs Threaten US Chemicals Outlook
McDermott Secures Russian Cracker Deals
Megalift Transports Gas Turbines
Mercomar Transports Zarate Equipment
Petrofac Signs First Malaysian EPC Contract
Network Global Ships Tuzla Boiler
Bullocks Shifts Durban Mill Shells
Transmark Awards Canakkale Geothermal EPC
M-Star Moves Gas Silencers
Sigmai Delivers Demag Mobile Cranes
Northland, Shizen Launch Chibu Offshore JV
ENKI Delivers Khormala Roof Cranes
Mammoet Expands US Offshore Wind Focus
ADNOC Plans Major Fleet Expansion
C.A.T.T. Delivers Rades Drum
Portmar Moves Nacala Crane
Medgaz to Boost Algerian Exports
W.I.S. Transports Aden Power Equipment
AC Projects Moves Vestas Flanges
Toepfer Sees Sideways Trend In MPP Rates
Procam Supports Record Lift Irrigation Project
Antonov Delivers Parisian Drying Drums
Gianti Transports Atyrau Spool
NPCC Invests In Fleet Expansion
AGL Transports Precision Milling Machines
McDermott Signs Darwin Condensate Project
Zeamarine Appoints Khanbabi
Spliethoff Moves Haliade-X Blade
Ørsted Breaks Ground on Changhua Project
Barrus Delivers AGPP Equipment
Mammoet Awarded Texas Refinery Contract
SSE Seeks O&G Expertise For Seagreen
Szymankowo Marks Subsidy-Free Milestone
Middle East Driving Global O&G Activity
WSP Handles Mary River Shipment
Al Bader Delivers Singapore Cranes
Parisi Handles Yokohama Turbine Router
CPO Rebrands To Zeaborn Ship Management Tanker
Duluth Reports Record Wind Cargoes
Gateway Terminal Approved For FTZ
Compass Delivers Baffin Island Handler
Subsea 7 Awarded Ormen Lange Contract
NGL Delivers Baku Vehicles
ACC Calls for USTR to Reduce Trade Barriers
C.A.T.T. Moves Tunisian Transformer
Freight Traders Delivers Rural Compressor
Pekaes Opens Legnica terminal
Fluor to Develop Karachaganak Projects
TechnipFMC Names E&C Spinoff Technip Energies
AGL Delivers Dubai Pipes
SaCeMa Moves Kolkata Breakbulk
McDermott Completes Abkatun-A2 Platform
Lodestar, Swire Launch Breakbulk Service
City Union Moves Metal Factory Parts
IEA Predicts 15-fold Increase in Offshore Wind
Transgor Moves Bucharest Rock Crusher
Hareket Delivers Takhiatash Cargo
GCR Mongolia Installs Oyu Tolgoi Stage
Star Ships Qasim Cargo
C.H. Robinson Moves Kyrgyz Compressor Unit
Viking Moves Balıkesir Mining Equipment
McDermott Wins Amiral Complex Contract
ALS Delivers Esbjerg Rotorstacks
WSS UAE Moves Mumbai Cargo
Johan Sverdrup Startup a ‘Game-changer’
Rotterdam Posts Breakbulk Growth
GS Express Move Port Klang Skids
GAC Delivers Dammam Airfreight
Ørsted Completes Formosa Phase 2 Installation
Bahri Posts Strong Q3 Growth
Target Awarded Qatif EPC
AGL Handles Jebel Ali Drum
DAS Moves Pharma Cargo
Keppel Delivers Borr Jackup Rig
Megalift Completes Offshore Skid Loadout
Natco Transports Beverage Equipment
Equinor Reaches FID For Hywind Tampen
GSS Delivers Critical Houston Cargo
Logimar Transports St. Louis Cases
North America Refinery Spend to Grow
BV Shipping Moves Lomé Machinery
Barrus Delivers Ruza Equipment
TechnipFMC Scoops PetroVietnam Gas EPC
FGL Transports Subsea Structures
Antonov Delivers To Presidente Perón
Cycle Time Analysis Promises New Efficiencies
KGE Transports Galati Equipment
West Africa’s Labyrinth
The Waiting Game
Magnetic Attraction
Talent Contest
EXG Chairman Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Aramco IPO Faces Valuation Challenges
HiLOG Moves Twangiza Plant Machinery
Blue Water Loads Trawler Hulls
Solar Maintenance Market To Reach Record Levels
Logimar Transports Mining Equipment
Transocean Launches Hybrid Floating Drilling Unit
AGL Delivers Frederikshavn Engine
JFT Wins Rovuma LNG Project
STA Logistic Delivers Mozyr Tip
duegro Launches 4D Supply Chain Consulting
Normandy Ports, GE Sign Energy Partnership
Mammoet Launches TPA System
Berard Moves Louisiana Tug
U.S. Crude Exports Rise In H1
Breakbulk Duo Transport LA Cargo
MIS Moves DIA Tanks
Clough Signs LNG Canada EPC
FLS Projects Moves Refinery Equipment
Intermec Demobilizes Johor Equipment
Subsea 7 Awarded North Sea Contract
GPL Moves Step Up Transformers
WFS Appoints New Chairman
Tractabel Plans Offshore Hydrogen Platforms
Crown Delivers Laos Silo Parts
Berard Handles Houston Cold Boxes
Total Completes Anadarko Acquisition
GPLN Adds MAMQ In Pakistan
Collett Partners With Mansfield Pollard
Equinor, CPIH Sign Offshore Agreement
Green Channel Handles Mumbai Cargo
FLS USA Delivers Refinery Components
Clough To Develop LNG Canada
MIS Moves Rusayl Tanks
Small But Mighty
FGL Moves Urgent OOG Cargo
Allseas Signs Barossa Pipeline Deal
Damani Ships Heavy-Lift Packages
Period of Stability?
Two Become One
Tendering with a Twist
Sustained Winds
Khimji Ramdas Delivers Pressure Separators
Japan Plans Major LNG Investment
Al Faris Moves Wind Power Equipment
Riding Argentina’s Revival
Back in Business
Georgia Ports Draw Record Investment
Siemens Gamesa Expands APAC Presence
Barrus Moves Amur Cargo
Wilhelmsen, Gruber Move UAE Security Vehicle
Sakhalin-2 Development Progresses
Goodrich Moves Dismantled Crawlers
H&M Moves Veterinary Vaccines
UK Wind Power Sets Record Strike Price
Everokgroup Moves Rotary Digging Drill
Beyond Tariff Toll
Leading from the Front
Solid, Stable Trade
Damen To Deliver SAAM Tug
Gazprom Neft in Chayandinskoye Expansion
Hemisphere Moves Qatar Tank
Ryano Moves Novorossiysk Shears
QMW To Deliver Yamal Process Modules
ICC Launches Incoterms 2020
Mammoet to Install Jubail Modules
C.H. Robinson Plans US$1 Billion Tech Spend
CEA Transports Vietnamese Machine Parts
Al Mohairaby Transports Outsized Rotor
Siemens, Astoria to Deliver NYC Power Barges
Goodrich Moves Temirtau Electrodes
Pasquinelli Transports Chioggia Yacht
Saudi Drone Strikes Cause Crude Spike
WSS Moves Zayed Pipe Spools
State Barriers Impede Wind Unit Movement
Waging Battle
Fair Wage Focu$
AGL Delivers German Heat Exchangers
SDC JV to Develop Niger Delta
EXG Delivers Chennai Steel Rail
Dachser Expands Scandinavian Presence
Deutsche Bahn Backs Offshore Wind
Blue Water Transports Record Turbine
SAL Transports Power Barge Duo
Manning Costs Rise Below Inflation
Final Golden Ray Crew Rescued
Saudia Cargo Signs WFS
East Med Poised for Offshore Opportunities
CTO Delivers Araraquara Brewery Equipment
Origin Logistics Moves Hydro Parts
NPCC Signs Oil and Gas Agreements
Breakbulk Duo Move Rotary Calciner
U.S. Downstream Sector to 'Surge'
Polaris Delivers Barge To Chile
Dorian Weakens As It Tracks Northeast
Burkhalter Lifts Cahaba Span
GAC Awarded Petronas License
C.H. Robinson Delivers Seismic Buggies
Kaleido Moves Vigo Substation
Papua New Guinea Approves LNG project
Dorain Tracks For Carolinas
Dorian Inches Toward US Coast
Semco Strengthens Offshore Offering
HiLOG Delivers Mozambique Rig
US Ports Brace as Dorian Batters Bahamas
Wind Sector Drives Record Copper Demand
GPLN Expands In Middle East, India
Hurricane Dorian Threatens Florida
SAL Moves Tuzla Cargo
Bracell Awards Star Expansion Project
A.R.T. Moves West Kazakh Cargo
TechnipFMC To Split Under Restructuring
Royal Cargo Moves Haiphong Heaters
Viking Transports Mumbai Transformer
China Tariffs Threaten US Chemical Sector
Tuvia Moves Dalian Heat Exchanger
CMA CGM Rules Out Northern Sea Route
Verisk Acquires Genscape
Esbjerg Installs Record Harbor Crane
Enova Approves Hywind Tampen Project
GPLS Moves Plastic Injection Machine
Spedag Receives ISO Accreditation
Damani Ships Chittagong Package
TechnipFMC Wins PowerNap Project
Aprojects Moves Tianjin Rail Cargo
Project One Logistics Moves Cross-border Cargo
Aker Wins Offshore UAE Project
Collett Moves Dales Tubes
Jet Global Moves Shanghai Ladles
Equinor, YPF Sign Offshore Partnership
Paderewski Makes Maiden Call
DAS Shifts Plow-Brush Blowing Machine
Ulrichs Starts As BBC CEO
Qatar Considers North Field Sustainability Tenders
DSV Completes Panalpina Takeover
NGL Moves Rostov Transformers
Chile Plans Highway Tenders
Aysa Delivers Peshkabir Cargo
Tschudi Moves Belgian Pulp Cookers
ADNOC Closes ‘Landmark’ Partnerships
Virgin, Delta Sign Cargo Deal
SAL Moves Formosa Shipments
Cosmatos Completes Multimodal transport
Woodside Awards Offshore Senegal EPC
C.H. Robinson Moves Air Separation Equipment
McDermott to Develop Gulf PDT Plant
Green Channel Delivers Jodhpur Machinery
Far Eastern Promise or Pain?
Back in Black
Don’t Squeeze Training Margins
McDermott's Central Vision
BNSF Logistics Moves Long Beach Transformer
São Paulo Signs Rail MoU
Mason Mega Rail Boosts Intermodal Traffic
Steder Mobilizes Dos Bocas Refinery Equipment
International Land Rig Utilization Improves
Freight Connection Ships Coatzacoalcos Cargo
Collett Moves World’s Largest Crane
Mory-TNTE Moves Malaysian Excavators
McDermott Signs Hasbah PDM Deal
WW Targets Fleet Fuel Savings
Element International, CF&S Move Masts
Tahrir Petrochemical Complex Progresses
Antonov Delivers Cayenne Satellite Unit
Tuscor Lloyds Delivers Saudi Cargo
New Entrants Reshape UKCS Production
Deugro Names Juergens VP North America
Wilmington Handles Record Turbine Cargo
Shimizu Plans Record Offshore Jack-Up Vessel
Collett Completes Clocaenog Wind Delivery
ALS Moves Military Cargo
Saipem to Create Gulf Spool-Base
Quality Freight Moves Panama Breakbulk
GAC Appoints Fredriksson VP Americas
HVH Members Moves Longview Transformers
Transnet, IFC Plan LNG Terminal
Blue Water Deploys World’s Largest Reachstacker
Texas Leads US in Wind Power Capacity
Zeamarine Secures Record Order
U.S. Senate Backs Highway Investment
US LNG Exports Hit New Peak
UK Pledges No-deal Brexit Freight Funding
Europe Cargo Delivers Pisco Grabbers
Freight Connection Moves Qasim Machinery
Origin Moves Shanghai Machinery
TechnipFMC Wins Seagull Project
Heerema Signs Changhua Contract
Polaris Moves Crawler Crane Cargo
ADNOC, CNOOC Sign Framework Agreement
Ørsted, Tradepoint Atlantic Partner
Investors Progress Calcasieu Pass Project
US CAB Index Eases In July
Mammoet Acquires ALE
Offshore Industry 'Has Turned A Corner'
McDermott to Develop Vaca Muerta Project
AC Projects Transports Regasification Components
Bahri Posts First Half Growth
Multipurpose Orderbook Of 220 Vessels
Polaris Delivers Azerbaijani Rotor
Concerns Mount Over Hormuz Shipping
Wangfoong Delivers Hong Kong Transformers
Siemens Gamesa To Supply Thanh Hai Turbines
Meyer Steps Down At Zeaborn
New York Sign Record Offshore Deal
Centauro Transports Turbines Across Andes
Collett Transports Northallerton Footbridge
ACC Welcomes ESIC Reintroduction
Megalift Delivers Perak Cryogenic Tanks
WW Launches Energy-efficient Ro-ro Vessel
Iberdrola Progresses Europe’s Largest Solar PV Farm
Bolk, Steder Deliver Gas Turbines
Burdened by Bureaucracy
